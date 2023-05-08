Salacious and disturbing Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell texts read at trial: ‘I turned up the pain to 10’

Dozens of alarming and salacious text messages between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were introduced at Vallow’s trial Monday.

Vallow, 49, and Daybell, 54, talked about their feelings for each other and Daybell’s attempts to remove “evil spirits” from Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, East Idaho News reported.

“I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her,” Daybell texted Vallow on July 18, 2019, referring to Ryan.

Vallow is charged with murdering Ryan, Vallow and Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy. Daybell faces the same charges but will be tried separately at a later date.

Doug Hart, a now-retired FBI agent, was one of the first law enforcement officers to join the search for Tylee and JJ in September 2019 and began his testimony Friday at a courtroom in Boise, Idaho.

Hart explained that Vallow and Daybell used percentages to refer to how close the children were to death, East Idaho News reported. The closer to 0%, the closer to death, according to Hart.

On July 30, 2019, Daybell told Vallow that his wife, Tammy, was at 3% and JJ was at 2%.

“2 and 3 percent? Not zero?” Vallow responded. “Ok. Still feeling hot for you.”

“Yes, we might need to release a little steam next time we meet,” Daybell replied.

At the time, the Daybells were still married and Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, had died 19 days earlier.

Alex Cox’s, Lori’s brother, fatally shot Charles on July 11, 2019. He was also part of the plot to kill Tylee, JJ and Tammy, according to prosecutors. Cox died of a blood clot in December 2019.

Prosecutors began laying out the sprawling case against Vallow in early April. The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks.