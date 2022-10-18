Salamah Pendleton re-sentenced on marijuana trafficking charge

Oct. 17—GRAND FORKS — Following an appeal brought to the Supreme Court, a re-sentencing hearing took place for a Grand Forks man's charge of marijuana trafficking.

In May 2020, Salamah Pendleton was involved in a shootout with law enforcenment after being issued an eviction notice by police.

Pendleton, 44, was convicted of two murder charges, two attempted murder charges, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana

last year.

He was acquitted of an additional attempted murder charge, as well as criminal mischief.

Pendleton was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole

on Oct. 8, 2021, for the murder of Grand Forks police officer Cody Holte. Pendleton was sentenced to an additional 25 years for the murder of his mother, Lola Moore. On all other counts, Pendleton was sentenced concurrently.

In the Monday, Oct. 17, hearing, Pendleton was resentenced for his marijuana trafficking charge.

The original sentence of six years and 39 days was amended to five years, which will be served concurrently with both murder sentences.

Possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture or deliver was previously a Class B felony. Now a Class C felony, the maximum sentence is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.