Salaries of Appleton council members remain steady after much back-and-forth

Reader question: How much are Appleton council members paid?

Answer: The Appleton Common Council has 15 members, and they each are paid $6,750 annually. They also receive a parking pass, currently valued at $40 a month, or $480 annually.

The council approved the salary in 2021, and it took effect in April 2023. It represented an 8.5% increase from the previous salary of $6,221.

April 2023 was chosen as the effective date of the new salary because that was the earliest the increase could be applied to all 15 aldermanic seats. State law requires the salary to be set before candidates can take out nomination papers for the positions.

In other words, council members aren't allowed to vote on their own salaries.

Earlier this month, council members debated at length whether to increase the aldermanic salary effective April 2025. After a series of votes (keep reading for details), the council didn't have sufficient support to change the salary, leaving it at $6,750, plus the parking pass.

Council approves a flurry of amendments

The city's Human Resources & Information Technology Committee recommended no change in aldermanic compensation for 2025.

Council member Chad Doran proposed an amendment to eliminate the parking pass as a benefit and replace it with a monthly stipend of $12. That effectively would have increased the salary to $6,894.

Council member Katie Van Zeeland said $12 a month wouldn't cover her costs of parking downtown to attend city meetings.

"I think it penalizes people for being here to do their job," Van Zeeland said. "I think we should not be worried about plugging meters or moving vehicles."

During an hour-long debate, the council passed three successive amendments to the salary recommendation, deciding to:

Eliminate the parking pass and increase the monthly stipend to $20, raising the salary to $6,990. The vote was 8-6.

Eliminate the parking pass and increase the salary by another $500, making it $7,490. The vote was 8-6.

Eliminate the parking pass and stipend, making the salary $7,250. That's $20 more than the current compensation of $7,230 ($6,750 in salary plus $480 in parking passes). The vote was 8-5.

After the third amendment, the council voted 7-6 to eliminate the parking pass and approve the $7,250 salary.

Supermajority vote is needed to make salary change

After the meeting, officials realized a change to aldermanic salaries, in accordance with state statute 62.09(6)(a), requires a three-fourths majority of all members of the council, or 12 votes. Therefore, the 7-6 vote had failed to pass.

With that realization, the compensation package was reconsidered two weeks later. Doran again sought to eliminate the parking pass and add a $20 monthly stipend, raising the salary to $6,990.

"I think that's a fair compromise because it still allows for alders to have their cost of parking completely covered for the month and still comes at a savings to the city, which I think is a win for everyone," Doran said.

The amendment failed on a 4-9 vote.

The council then voted 13-0 to keep the salaries at $6,750, plus the parking pass.

