The salaries outpacing inflation in 2023

Wage growth has failed to keep pace with inflation this year, squeezing household budgets just as thousands face a looming mortgage crisis.

“Real wages” fell by 1.3pc between February and April, according to official statistics, as inflation wiped out a 7.2pc growth in salaries.



With inflation now at 7.9pc, workers are putting more pressure on employers to raise wages, or are switching jobs to keep pace with rising living costs.



In recent months Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have been united in calling for employers to show restraint when doling out pay rises, which threaten to make inflation worse.

Nonetheless, advertised salaries for a handful of job types have risen beyond the rate of inflation, according to careers website Indeed.

Indeed’s data tracks new job postings on its own website, rather than pay rises for existing staff.

The only salaries rising above inflation

Registered nurse

Nurses were awarded a 5pc pay rise last month worth at least £1,065 following a series of strikes, as well as two one-off payments worth at least £1,655.

Unions argued public sector salaries fail to keep pace with inflation over a number of years. However, Indeed’s data showed that average advertised salaries for registered nurses, which included adverts for positions in the private sector, had jumped from £29,934 in June last year to £33,947 this year – a rise of 13pc.

Support worker

Care and support workers are typically paid the minimum wage, regardless of whether they are paid a salary or an hourly rate.

The pay discrepancy between workers and NHS staff has helped fuel an estimated 165,000 vacancies in the sector, according to charity Skills for Care.

Salaried support workers can expect salaries of £24,500, according to Indeed, while care workers are typically offered £12.00 an hour on average – up 13pc and 9pc respectively compared to last year.

Vehicle technician

The net-zero drive to phase out petrol cars in favour of electric vehicles has led to fears of a “critical shortage” of mechanics by 2030. The Social Market Foundation, a cross-party think tank, said there would be a shortfall of 25,000 mechanics trained to work with battery-powered cars.

For the technicians on the ground, however, advertised pay has risen at an inflation-busting rate of 13pc, from £31,000 to £35,000 since last year.

Early years educator

Fears are mounting over the falling number of apprentices training to be early years providers. Ofsted figures show the number of new apprentices starting in the sector fell from 27,000 six years ago to just 16,000 last year – a drop of 40pc.

An Education Policy Institute study published in 2020 by the Social Mobility Commission found low pay, a high workload, long working hours and lack of career development were impacting staff retention in the sector. Seemingly in response, advertised pay for early years staff has risen by 10pc, from £21,500 to £23,550 since last year.

Store manager

Advertised pay for supermarket store managers has increased by 10pc, from £25,564 on average to £28,000 since last year, according to Indeed. This year, Aldi announced it would be upping the pay of some 7,000 of its warehouse staff. Deputy managers’ pay rose from £12 an hour to £12.90 an hour.

It followed a similar move by Sainsbury’s, which last year announced a £25m investment into staff, leading to pay rises at local stores across the country. Pay in Lidl stores can reach as high as £64,000 for store managers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.