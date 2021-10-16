This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Drazen_ / Getty Images

Before you buy a home, it's important to find out if you can afford the monthly mortgage payment.

To do this, some financial experts recommend your housing costs -- primarily your mortgage payments -- shouldn't consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home.

Alabama: $51,104

Monthly mortgage payment: $601

Alaska: $84,326

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,284

Arizona: $70,436

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,315

Arkansas: $47,912

Monthly mortgage payment: $558

California: $109,525

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,610

Colorado: $79,527

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,727

Connecticut: $81,063

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,542

Delaware: $68,808

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,141

Florida: $68,915

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,212

Georgia: $59,641

Monthly mortgage payment: $964

Hawaii: $126,508

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,898

Idaho: $71,762

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,461

Illinois: $66,060

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,142

Indiana: $54,212

Monthly mortgage payment: $724

Iowa: $55,939

Monthly mortgage payment: $744

Kansas:$55,752

Monthly mortgage payment: $763

Kentucky: $52,189

Monthly mortgage payment: $657

Louisiana: $53,137

Monthly mortgage payment: $698

Maine: $71,082

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,255

Maryland: $76,117

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,526

Massachusetts: $96,064

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,157

Michigan: $58,990

Monthly mortgage payment: $881

Minnesota: $69,911

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,248

Mississippi: $47,216

Monthly mortgage payment: $531

Missouri: $55,365

Monthly mortgage payment: $782

Montana: $70,608

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,389

Nebraska: $59,626

Monthly mortgage payment: $927

Nevada: $73,665

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,376

New Hampshire: $83,833

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,790

New Jersey: $89,474

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,060

New Mexico: $58,878

Monthly mortgage payment: $924

New York: $74,920

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,388

North Carolina: $61,953

Monthly mortgage payment: $962

North Dakota: $64,193

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,007

Ohio: $56,308

Monthly mortgage payment: $818

Oklahoma: $50,785

Monthly mortgage payment: $594

Oregon: $85,406

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,770

Pennsylvania: $65,425

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,030

Rhode Island: $82,230

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,626

South Carolina: $58,897

Monthly mortgage payment: $841

South Dakota: $60,890

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,016

Tennessee: $55,651

Monthly mortgage payment: $858

Texas: $63,333

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,115

Utah: $78,221

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,699

Vermont: $77,216

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,428

Virginia: $68,399

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,302

Washington: $91,730

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,029

West Virginia: $46,351

Monthly mortgage payment: $437

Wisconsin: $64,120

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,042

Wyoming: $61,504

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,014

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (2.87%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow's home value index and determined using Zillow's Mortgage Calculator; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare and transportation) by taking the 2020 midyear Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost-of-living index for Quarter 2 of 2021. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20 percent of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30% of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State