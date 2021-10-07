This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

Before you buy a home, it's important to find out if you can afford the monthly mortgage payment.

To do this, some financial experts recommend your housing costs -- primarily your mortgage payments -- shouldn't consume more than 30% of your monthly income. With this rule of thumb in mind, GOBankingRates looked at home prices and mortgage rates in every state and estimated the minimum salary needed to afford the average home.

Last updated: Oct. 7, 2021

Alabama: $51,104

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $601

Alaska: $84,326

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,284

Arizona: $70,436

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,315

Arkansas: $47,912

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $558

California: $109,525

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,610

Colorado: $79,527

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,727

Connecticut: $81,063

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,542

Delaware: $68,808

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,141

Florida: $68,915

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,212

Georgia: $59,641

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $964

Hawaii: $126,508

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,898

Idaho: $71,762

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,461

Illinois: $66,060

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,142

Indiana: $54,212

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $724

Iowa: $55,939

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $744

Kansas:$55,752

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $763

Kentucky: $52,189

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $657

Louisiana: $53,137

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $698

Maine: $71,082

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,255

Maryland: $76,117

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,526

Massachusetts: $96,064

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,157

Michigan: $58,990

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $881

Minnesota: $69,911

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,248

Mississippi: $47,216

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $531

Missouri: $55,365

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $782

Montana: $70,608

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,389

Nebraska: $59,626

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $927

Nevada: $73,665

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,376

New Hampshire: $83,833

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,790

New Jersey: $89,474

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,060

New Mexico: $58,878

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $924

New York: $74,920

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,388

North Carolina: $61,953

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $962

North Dakota: $64,193

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,007

Ohio: $56,308

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $818

Oklahoma: $50,785

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $594

Oregon: $85,406

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,770

Pennsylvania: $65,425

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,030

Rhode Island: $82,230

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,626

South Carolina: $58,897

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $841

South Dakota: $60,890

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,016

Tennessee: $55,651

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $858

Texas: $63,333

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,115

Utah: $78,221

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,699

Vermont: $77,216

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,428

Virginia: $68,399

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,302

Washington: $91,730

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $2,029

West Virginia: $46,351

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $437

Wisconsin: $64,120

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,042

Wyoming: $61,504

  • Monthly mortgage payment: $1,014

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first surveyed monthly living expenses in all 50 states. The cost-of-living comparison included the following factors: (1) yearly mortgage by assuming 20% down payment, 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (2.87%) for every state and multiplying that by 12 (1 year), sourced from Zillow's home value index and determined using Zillow's Mortgage Calculator; (2) annual necessities cost (grocery, utilities, healthcare, and transportation) by taking the 2020 midyear Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure survey and factored out by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost of living index for quarter 2 of 2021. Necessity costs were totaled the annual dollar cost of necessities in each state. This dollar amount for necessities was then doubled to find the (3) actual annual income needed to live comfortably in the state, assuming a person is following the 50-30-20 budgeting guideline, which requires an income double the cost of necessities. The amount of money specified for savings is equal to 20 percent of the total income needed, and the amount specified for discretionary spending is equal to 30 percent of the total income needed. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Salary You Need To Afford the Average Home in Your State

