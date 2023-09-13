Salary increase and defence industry – Zelenskyy names budget priorities for 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that at least UAH 1.6 trillion [equiv. to US$43.3 billion] should be budgeted to finance defence and security next year.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 13 September

Quote: "The funding for defence and security will be at least at the level of this year, i.e. UAH 1.6 trillion. Next year, we will add significant budget funds for the defence industry - for the production of weapons in Ukraine and for drones.

Both for the purchase of what is needed abroad and for Ukrainian production. In addition, almost 100 billion hryvnias [equiv. to US$2.7 billion] will be allocated for the production of weapons, which is supervised by the Ministry of Strategic Industry. And for the Ukrainian drone army, which is showing very good and impressive results."

Details: The president said that at least another UAH 469 billion [equiv. to US$12.7 billion] will be allocated for social expenditures, and there will also be additional funds for the healthcare system, plus UAH 24 billion [equiv. to US$649.7 million] for this year's expenditures. They also allocate funds for digitalization in the education system.

In addition, Zelenskyy says that he instructed the prime minister to prepare the basis for raising the minimum wage in the first half of 2024.

