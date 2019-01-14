Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (NSE:SALASAR) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (NSE:SALASAR), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Salasar Techno Engineering here.

Solid track record with adequate balance sheet

SALASAR delivered a bottom-line expansion of 37% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SALASAR outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Construction industry expansion, which generated a 34% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! SALASAR’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SALASAR manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. SALASAR’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

NSEI:SALASAR Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Salasar Techno Engineering, I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SALASAR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SALASAR’s outlook. Valuation: What is SALASAR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SALASAR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SALASAR? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

