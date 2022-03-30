Saldana sentenced for attempted murder

A Wichita Falls man who shot up his ex-girlfriend's apartment while arguing over money has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, according to court documents.

Aaron Saldana, 35, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison Friday as part of a plea bargain, according to court documents.

Thirtieth District Judge Jeff McKnight handed down an enhanced prison sentence of 23 years for Saldana, court records show.

McKnight also let Saldana know he is not eligible to possess a firearm or ammunition, according to court records.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Saldana shot into his former girlfriend's apartment while two children were sleeping inside, according to court documents.

The shooting was preceded by arguments over money on the telephone between him and his ex-girlfriend, court records show.

During the last call, Saldana told her, "You gonna die tonight," according to court documents.

The woman heard loud noises and, while lying in bed, felt something fall on her, according to court records. It turned out to be dust from sheetrock.

The woman's daughters were sleeping in the next room, according to court documents.

Saldana was scheduled for trial Monday, but the trial was canceled in light of his plea bargain.

He was being held Wednesday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

Attempted murder is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

But prosecutors sought an enhanced punishment range in Saldana's case because of his previous felony conviction on May 17, 2019, for assault-family violence, court documents show.

Saldana received 336 days credit for jail time served, according to court filings.

In return for his guilty plea to attempted murder, four charges associated with the Feb. 10, 2021, incident were dismissed: three counts of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

The offenses are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

