Sale of 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, has received the following information from Danske Bank A/S and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc:

Further to the announcement on 23 November 2020, Danske Bank A/S (“Danske Bank”) and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (“Morgan Stanley”) (together “the Managers”) announce that TryghedsGruppen smba (“TryghedsGruppen”) has agreed to sell 21,149,745 existing shares in Tryg A/S (“Tryg”), equivalent to 7% of the existing shares in Tryg to institutional investors at a price of DKK 170 per share, pursuant to an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Transaction”).

Danske Bank and Morgan Stanley acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the

Transaction.

Following settlement of the Transaction (which is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to be on 26 November 2020), TryghedsGruppen will hold 53% of the existing shares in Tryg.

In connection with the Transaction, TryghedsGruppen has undertaken to the Managers that, subject to certain exceptions, for a specific period of time (the “Lock-Up Period”) it will not dispose of any Tryg shares which are not sold in the Transaction without the prior written consent of the Managers. The Lock-Up Period means the shorter of (i) 180 calendar days from the first day of trading of any new Tryg shares in the ISIN code of its existing shares, that may be issued in connection with the Rights Issue; and (ii) 365 calendar days after the date of 23 November 2020.

Tryg will not receive any proceeds from the Transaction.

Contact information

Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Tanja Frederiksen, Head of Communications +45 51 95 77 78 tanja.frederiksen@tryg.dk

Important Information

