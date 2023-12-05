Sale of baked goods and quilts to benefit Bedford Senior Community Center

Brenda Selle’s handmade lap quilts will be for sale at this year's Bedford Senior Community Center’s annual bake sale.

BEDFORD TWP. — Along with an array of confections, 70 of Brenda Selle’s handmade lap quilts will be for sale at the Bedford Senior Community Center’s annual bake sale.

Planned from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8, the sale will take place at 1653 Samaria Road in Temperance. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the center.

Selle, a member of the Bedford Senior Community Center, has been making quilts for 15 years and estimates she has made close to 700. Several lap quilts have been donated to local organizations.

As a young girl spending time on her grandparents’ Jackson County farm, she fondly remembers her grandmother piecing scraps of material together.

“When I was growing up, I spent my first five years on my mother’s parents’, my grandparents’, farm,” Brenda Selle said. “My grandfather was a blacksmith. They had no running water, no electricity, no central heating, and no bathroom. This was really old school. I saw my grandmother taking scraps and making quilts. No scraps of fabric were ever thrown away.”

Those cherished childhood memories inspired her to start quilting.

“I started making baby quilts because they were simple and small. Then, I started making them as large as queen size,” she said. “I also started making fleece quilts for my family and I had a pile of fleece squares left over. I remembered my grandmother with all her quilts and that’s what got me started. I could not throw them away so I put them into quilts.”

The Erie resident makes quilts from remnants or fabrics she finds at yard or rummage sales.

“After the senior center opened after COVID, I asked if I could bring in my quilts to sell and all the funds I raised would be donated to the senior center,” she said. “This year, I was asked if I would do it again.”

Last year, $350 was raised through quilt sales.

Selle stays active since her retirement from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan nine years ago. She quilts throughout the day, whenever her schedule permits.

“It’s usually morning and evenings,” she said. “If I don’t have a busy weekend, then I might spend a whole day sewing.”

At this year’s sale, Selle will have a wide variety of lap quilts to choose from, including some that are Christmas themed along with fall and patriotic quilts.

