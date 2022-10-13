Sale closed in Los Angeles $1.1 million for a three-bedroom home

42
Yahoo Bot
·1 min read
6028 Farrington Lane - Google Street View
6028 Farrington Lane - Google Street View

A 1,140-square-foot historic house built in 1924 located in the 6000 block of Farrington Lane in Los Angeles has new owners. Emily Chamberlain and Julien Lasseur bought the property from Chad E Molnar on June 15, 2022 for $1,125,000 which works out to $987 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,949 square-foot lot.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the median price for residential sales in the U.S. was $436,800 in August 2022 compared to $404,300 in August 2021. According to the same source, the number of properties sold through August comparatively between 2021 and 2022 has decreased by 14.1%. Around 469,000 properties have been sold so far this year. This article was generated by United Robots, which uses artificial intelligence to create editorial content. United Robots is a Swedish tech company founded in 2015. The company collects, analyzes and applies structured information, such as data, to create editorial content and articles based on templates designed by human journalists and linguists.

