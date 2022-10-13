Sale closed in Los Angeles $1.1 million for a three-bedroom home
A 1,140-square-foot historic house built in 1924 located in the 6000 block of Farrington Lane in Los Angeles has new owners. Emily Chamberlain and Julien Lasseur bought the property from Chad E Molnar on June 15, 2022 for $1,125,000 which works out to $987 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,949 square-foot lot.
