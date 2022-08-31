Sale of four-wheeler on Facebook Marketplace ends in shooting in Kansas City: charges

A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting another man outside of a Kansas City apartment complex on Saturday during a dispute that allegedly concerned the purchase of a four-wheeler over Facebook Marketplace.

Darrell A. Jones, of Kansas City, was charged Sunday in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest by flight from police. As of Tuesday, Jones was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of 27th Street and Benton Boulevard on a report of a disturbance. A citizen at the scene told police that there were people nearby in a blue vehicle who were pointing guns at others.

Officers on scene then heard gunfire coming from that direction and then saw a man running toward a blue Toyota Highlander. When they put on emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and took officers on a police pursuit through residential neighborhoods that went above 60 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were used by police at 51st Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. Two men, including Jones, the passenger, were arrested there after they tried to flee on foot, authorities allege.

Inside the vehicle police found live rounds on the passenger floorboard. A handgun reportedly seen in the middle of 51st Street by an officer during the pursuit was also recovered as evidence in connection with the investigation.

Meanwhile, other Kansas City officers were called to investigate a report of a person struck by gunfire at 31st and Benton. There they located a man near a four-wheeler with gunshot wounds to his shin, knee and chest.

The gunshot victim later told police he was visiting friends at an apartment there when an unknown man came inside with a gun. He described being chased out to a parking lot toward a four-wheeler, where he was told to start it up.

The gunshot victim reported that the gunman fell off the back of the four-wheeler and started shooting at him. He continued driving for a few blocks until seeing police and stopped to receive medical attention.

At the apartment complex, Kansas City police reported finding five spent shell casings and blood in an alleyway. They also watched surveillance footage that showed a man wearing a hoodie carrying a handgun that was fitted with an extended magazine. That man was then seen firing a handgun on the video as the gunshot victim left the parking lot on a four-wheeler, according to court records.

During a police interview, Jones allegedly told detectives he was visiting the apartment to purchase a four-wheeler for $2,500 cash. He denied having or firing a gun at the time, court papers say.

The driver of the Toyota arrested alongside Jones was also interviewed by police. He said he drove Jones there to buy the four-wheeler, saying his friend repairs bikes and other similar vehicles on occasion. That day he said he was waiting out front when he heard gunfire and saw Jones running back, then panicked and fled after seeing police.

Court papers did not list a defense attorney for Jones as of Tuesday.