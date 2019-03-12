New sale saves you $30 on Instant Pot’s most advanced model

The Instant Pot DUO60 is by far the best-selling model Instant Pot sells, but there’s another version of this popular multicooker that you might not even be aware of. It’s called the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and it’s basically a supercharged version of the DUO60. It has additional cooking modes and more advanced settings, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon with a $30 discount.

Duo Plus is the latest evolution in the #1 selling multi-cooker the Duo series with more custom features, improved usability and a large attractive blue LCD screen

Duo Plus replaces 9 common kitchen appliances including Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, Sterilizer and it makes cake too

Up to 70% quicker. A great meal is a press of button away with 15 Microprocessor controlled programs taking the guess-work out of your cooking. You can achieve prefect results every time

All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) Stainless steel including the lid, the inner pot with 3-ply bottom and steam rack with handles. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms gives you peace of mind. Highly energy efficient, this kitchen friendly cooker emits no steam when cooking, contains all smells and automates your cooking. Accessories include – steam rack with handles, recipe booklet, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

