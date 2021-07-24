Sale of semiconductor factory to Chinese-owned firm presents bigger UK risk than Huawei

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harry Yorke
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ciaran Martin is the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre - John Lawrence
Ciaran Martin is the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre - John Lawrence

The sale of the country’s largest microchip factory to a Chinese-owned firm poses a bigger risk to Britain’s strategic interests than Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, the UK’s former cybersecurity chief warns.

Ciaran Martin, the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), said the takeover of Wafer Fab, a semiconductor manufacturer in Newport, was both “puzzling” and “inconsistent” with the Government’s wider stance on Beijing.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Martin said the acquisition of the plant formed part of China’s wider strategy to achieve “clear technological superiority” over the West.

It comes several months after it was announced that the Wafer Fab plant, the largest producer of semiconductors in the UK, would be sold to Nexperia, which is headquartered in the Netherlands and owned by the Chinese firm Wingtech Technology.

Semiconductors allow electricity to flow through devices and are crucial components in medical equipment, smartphones, radios and TVs.

However, experts have warned there is currently a global shortage, making domestic production increasingly important, with fears also mounting that China becoming a global powerhouse in these areas could lessen the impact of Western sanctions.

Sale now under review

The sale is now being reviewed by Sir Stephen Lovegrove, the UK’s national security adviser, with Mr Martin stating he does not want to prejudge his findings on any potential risk to national security.

Heaping pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Martin criticised the Government’s failure to set out why it had not blocked the sale initially, adding that there were “very real concerns” and the “starting presumption” was that it was “very strategically significant”.

Mr Martin ranked the sale as a “level one” or top priority issue, because of the vital importance of ensuring the country has “sovereign capacity” over the production of key technologies, such as microchips.

A second level priority for the UK and the West is dealing with China’s attempts to “dominate the technological ecosystem” by controlling the supply of “physical materials”, such as semiconductors, and attempting to rewrite global standards.

In comparison, he said the sale of Chinese technology to the UK, such as with Huawei and 5G equipment, sits at the bottom at “level three”.

“Huawei in the periphery of 5G only really mattered because the Trump administration became obsessed with it for reasons they never convincingly set out,” he continued.

“By contrast the future of semiconductor supply is a first order strategic issue. It goes to the heart of how we should be dealing with China.”

Mr Martin’s intervention will be seen as particularly significant because he was head of NCSC when it altered its security assessment last year that equipment made by Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant, could no longer be guaranteed as safe.

It came amid growing pressure from Washington and Tory MPs to reverse Theresa May’s decision to allow Huawei to participate in the non-core part of the 5G network, with Mr Johnson later announcing that all its equipment would be removed from the network by 2027.

However, the Prime Minister is facing a fresh rebellion over the Government’s failure to block the sale of the Newport plant, with Tory MPs arguing that ministers had recently passed the National Security and Investment Act to prevent such takeovers from happening.

Government poised to act

Ministers have now cut off taxpayer-funded payments to the plant, while Mr Johnson has ordered Sir Stephen to review the security implications of the sale, insisting that the Government will not hesitate to step in if required.

Senior figures at Nexperia have insisted there are no security risks in the takeover and that they are confident the review will come down in the company’s favour.

However, Mr Martin has challenged the Government’s failure to set out its reasons for allowing it to go ahead initially, telling The Telegraph: “I want to wait to wait for Sir Stephen’s review, but my criticism of the Government is that it nodded it through without any explanation. The starting presumption is that this is very strategically significant and there are very real concerns.

“It might be after really serious analysis the Government decides there are reasons to let the takeover go ahead. But if so, they would need to set out very, very clear, convincing and easy to understand public argument as to why the sale of a leading microchip manufacturer to Chinese ownership is not a strategically unwise decision.”

Mr Martin added that while the Trump administration and some Tory MPs had attempted to make Huawei the “defining issue” in standing up to China, it was instead “stuff like this” that would determine whether the West’s approach succeeded.

“China's mission isn't to dominate us by selling to us, its mission is to out-compete us and be better, and then dominate all standards and supply chains,” he continued.

Setting out three areas of concern, ranked from level one to three, he added: “Level one is clear technological superiority. They will have better tech than us, better AI, better 5G obviously make more money, wield more power. It is basically a race over innovation.

“Level two is about controlling and dominating the technological ecosystem...the supply of physical materials, and semiconductors is part of that, and standards bodies...and how the global standards which give the West a big advantage are coming under pressure.

“Level three is who sells to whom. Huawei is level three. Newport Wafer Fab is a first level issue and a second level issue. It is about whether we have sufficiently good, reliably Western capabilities of our own. So on many fronts its a more important decision than Huawei.”

A Government spokesman said: “We have considered this issue thoroughly, and will continue to monitor the situation closely. The National Security Adviser is reviewing this case and we will not hesitate to take further action if needed.

“We remain committed to the semi-conductor sector, and the vital role it plays in the UK’s economy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China says NBC displayed "incomplete map" during opening ceremony

    China denounced NBC for displaying what the nation called an "incomplete map" of its territory during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Reuters reports.Driving the news: The map was shown on-air as Chinese athletes entered the opening ceremony and did not include Taiwan nor the South China Sea.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"[The display] hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people," the Chinese consulate in

  • Pentagon says report that U.S. approved Chinese drone for purchase 'inaccurate'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon said on Friday that drones produced by Chinese manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) pose a potential threat to national security and that a media report that they were approved for purchase by the U.S. government was inaccurate. The Hill newspaper last month reported that a Pentagon audit had found two drones built by DJI for U.S. government use had "no malicious code or intent" and are "recommended for use by government entities and forces working with U.S. services."

  • British civilian notifies operator that military plane had damage mid-takeoff

    A British civilian reported a problem with a U.S. Air Force plane during takeoff, potentially saving lives.

  • China Announces Ban On $100B For-Profit Education Sector

    What Happened: China has announced a set of regulations that effectively ban the operation of for-profit education companies in the country. The new rules will no longer allow companies that teach school subjects to accept overseas investment, which could include capital from offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the State Council of China. Bloomberg reports that firms will not be allowed to raise capital via stock markets to invest in for-profit educat

  • White House condemns China’s ‘dangerous’ rejection of investigation into Wuhan lab

    The White House condemned China's rejection of a follow-up World Health Organization investigation into COVID-19’s origins, with the United States saying it was “deeply disappointed" — but not proposing punishment — after China said it would block further scrutiny of the Wuhan lab.

  • Air Force to halt use of body cameras

    The Air Force has ordered troops to stop using and to dispose of their body cameras, even as many police departments throughout the United States move toward requiring the use of the equipment.

  • Lawmakers are getting frustrated as bipartisan infrastructure negotiations drag on

    The divide between parties in Congress is growing. Lawmakers are facing the possibility of missing the self-imposed Monday deadline to get an infrastructure deal together as bipartisan negotiations continue. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The Hill senior reporter, Alex Bolton, joins CBSN to discuss.

  • NASA Gives Elon Musk's SpaceX $178 MN Contract for Jupiter Moon Mission

    NASA has awarded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX a $178 million contract to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, Reuters reports. The NASA mission, known as Europa Clipper, will blast off in October 2024 with the help of Musk's company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The Europa Clipper is designed to fly past Jupiter's moon Europa 45 times. According to NASA, The Europa Clipper spacecraft will produce high-resolution images of the surface, d

  • China blasts NBC for using 'incomplete map' during Opening Ceremony broadcast

    The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.

  • National Guard cutting costs due to funding impasse in Congress

    The Nebraska National Guard has started to cancel training events because Congress has not reimbursed the National Guard Bureau for $521 million spent on securing the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reports.The big picture: Efforts to scale back costs will likely spread to additional states as Congress is stuck in a funding impasse, per CNN.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"If funding isn't sorted by the first of August, t

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Fox News is ignoring his 'cyber symposium' - so he's planning to buy more ads on the network to promote it

    Mike Lindell said he planned to buy Fox News ads to spread "awareness" of his upcoming symposium.

  • US special operators and their allies say taking on Russia and China in Africa requires 'strange bedfellows'

    "Sometimes you've got to sleep with strange bedfellows to achieve the overall goal, but that's where our training thrives," a Green Beret told Insider.

  • Tata built a Micro Bullet-Proof Vehicle back in 2012

    One arm of Tata Group's industrial conglomerate keeps its fingers in the defense industry pie. Tata Aerospace and Defense and Tata Motors have been making martial vehicles since 1958, Tata Motors calling itself "the backbone of the Indian army" and saying it has provided more than one million vehicles to the Indian armed forces. For this one, the Tata Micro Bullet-Proof Vehicle (MBPV), the defense folks and Tata Motors teamed with the Indian military's research arm, the Defense Research and Development Organization (VRDE-DRDO).

  • Italy and France requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative tests to engage in nightlife and recreation

    Italy and France have mandated citizens to prove they have been vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 to return to pre-pandemic life activities, attempting to fight off another surge caused by the highly transmissible delta variant.

  • Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo

    When the text message popped up on his phone, Samuel Alfaro didn't want to believe it. It said his appointment with U.S. immigration services about his application to join the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the one he had been waiting on for months, was canceled because of a court order halting the Obama-era deportation protections for those brought to the U.S. as children. “I thought it was a scam," the 19-year-old from Houston said of the message he received Sunday night, hours before his appointment.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene said she would deport Chinese people who are 'loyal' to the Chinese Communist Party

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia politician, made the threat while speaking to Steve Bannon on his "War Room: Pandemic" show.

  • Exclusive-Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats are threatening to scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions. A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess. The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment through private-public partnerships.

  • From 'congratulations' to 'fully canceled': California cafe owners hit roadblock

    After more than a year of heavy losses at their two cafes in the San Francisco Bay Area, Amy and Chris Hillyard were relieved to get word in May that they'd been approved for a $381,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The money was from a fund earmarked by Congress for restaurants hurt by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, like the Hillyards' Farley's SF and Farley's East operations. Equal to their losses last year, it would let the couple pay back debt, hire new employees, expand opening hours, replace a broken freezer, buy tables and chairs for outdoor dining, and do all the other things Chris Hillyard says need to get done "to get back to normal and be ready for normal, come September," when more workers might be expected to return to nearby office buildings.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum On Bullish Streak Heading To Upper End Of Range

    What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading higher over multiple days, coming off a July 21 low of 29296.39 to a peak of over 34,000 Saturday July 24, a move of over 15%. Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is bouncing off a low of 1717.17 on Wednesday to a peak of over 2180 at the time of publication, up over 25% in four days. Why It's Important: The two leading cryptocurrencies have been range bound since a major correction earlier this year. Bitcoin set an all-time high of 64900 on April 21

  • Americans are paying more for gas, hotels and cars – will Biden pay the price of inflation?

    Republicans sense an opportunity to inflict a political wound upon the Democrats The president and his advisers have mostly tried to downplay rising inflation, noting that most of the price increases are occurring in a small handful of sectors. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have been eager to celebrate America’s economic rebound as pandemic-related restrictions are relaxed and more businesses reopen. But there has been one sore spot in