Saleh al-Arouri, top Hamas leader, killed in Israel strike

Saleh al-Arouri, a top Hamas leader and a linchpin between the group and terrorist affiliates in Iran and Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli strike in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, according to Lebanon's state-run news agency and the Hezbollah-linked al-Mayadeen media outlet.

Arouri, who had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, was believed by Israeli and U.S. national security officials to be involved the funding and training of those Hamas members who conducted the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 140 or so dragged back to the Gaza Strip and held hostage.

The official Lebanese National News Agency condemned "the assassination" of Arouri in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it "an attack on the sovereignty, stability and civil peace" of Lebanon.

Israel has not yet commented on the alleged strike, and the Israel Defense Forces had no immediate confirmation when asked by USA TODAY. "The IDF has no comment," a spokesman said in a text message.

Based in Lebanon, Arouri, believed to be 57, was a key leader of Hamas’ political bureau and was considered by many to be the de facto leader of its military wing in the West Bank. He had also traveled widely in recent years, operating from Turkey and Qatar before setting up a Hamas operation in Lebanon where Hamas fighters could train.

Last November, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he had told Israel’s premiere intelligence agency, the Mossad, to find and neutralize the heads of Hamas wherever they reside in the wake of the October 7 assault on southern Israel.

“They are looking for him like the Americans were looking for bin Laden" after 9/11, Udi Levy, former head of economic warfare for Mossad, told USA TODAY in its Oct. 20 story. "He is a shadow guy. He is under the radar. And believe me, these are the dangerous people, people like that."

Levy confirmed Arouri's death on Tuesday based on contacts within the Israeli government. "Yes, I'm very happy," Levy told USA TODAY.

