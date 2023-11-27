Salem-area holiday spirit will be on display at tree lightings, parades and more

Salem, Keizer and surrounding communities offer a holiday season full of tree lighting celebrations, parades, light displays, markets and more, and we've got all the details.

Here's how to get into the spirit across the Mid-Valley:

Downtown Salem Holiday Parade

Find a place to sit or stand on State Street the evening of Friday, Dec. 1, and watch the Downtown Salem Holiday Parade.

After hundreds attended the return of the event in 2022, event organizers with the Salem Main Street Association said they are excited to continue and expand the celebration.

Last year's event, the first Salem holiday parade in more than a decade, featured carolers, Santa Claus in an antique fire truck, marching bands, dancers and a tree lighting.

The parade is part of the Salem Main Street Association's holiday lineup, including holiday lights and decorations throughout downtown, caroling and festive music on the weekends and decorated window displays.

Staging begins at 4:30 p.m. and the parade at 6:30 p.m. A bulk of the route will follow State Street.

The parade starts at Waverly Street and State Street and ends at the intersection of Liberty Street NE and Court NE Street, with a celebration on Court Street between Liberty and Commercial.

Keizer Miracle of Christmas Lights

Take a drive through the Gubser neighborhood to see the Keizer Miracle of Lights, hundreds of homes illuminated along a three-mile route, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 26.

The tradition started in 1984 as a friendly competition between neighboring families on 14th Avenue and turned into a community event and benefit for the Marion Polk Food Share. Each season it draws thousands of cars — and tour buses — from beyond Salem-Keizer and collects thousands of dollars and pounds of food.

Keizer Miracle of Lights, now organized by the Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association, is open from 6-10 p.m. every evening. The entrance is north on 14th from Lockhaven Drive. Follow the "Snow Cop" signs, and they will lead the way.

Visitors can drop off nonperishable food and/or cash for the food share at the donation tent on 14th, just north of Mistwood Drive. Organizers report $10 provides 30 meals.

Monmouth holiday parade and tree lighting

Join the Western Oregon University campus for a holiday parade and the 55th annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in Monmouth.

Cocoa and cider sponsored by alumni relations will be served next to the sequoia tree.

Holiday activities will be staged from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Werner University Center, including photos with Santa and cookie decorating.

Mt. Angel Hazelnut Fest

Visit the annual Hazelnut Fest Friday through Saturday, Dec. 1-3, featuring holiday crafts, artisan vendors and local craft brews and wines, all indoors at the Mt. Angel Festhalle, 500 Wilco Hwy.

Admission is free. Beverages and foods are available for purchase.

Buddy the Elf makes an appearance from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Willamette Star Trees Lighting and concert

Join the Willamette University campus for its annual lighting of the Star Trees at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The five giant sequoias on the north side of the campus were planted as saplings as a parting gift from the centennial graduating class of 1942. Years later, they became known as the Star Trees because when you stand in the middle and look up at the sky, you see a star pattern in the tops of the trees.

The tree lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. with music, cocoa and s'mores. A family holiday concert featuring the University Chamber Orchestra and Willamette Band follows at 7 p.m. at Hudson Hall in Mary Stuart Rogers Music Center.

Deepwood Holiday Open House

Visit Deepwood Museum & Gardens during its holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in Salem.

Say hello to Santa Claus in the Front Parlor and be greeted by hosts and hostesses dressed in Victorian attire within the home. Handmade ornaments hang from trees scattered throughout the house, reminiscent of how the Victorians would have decorated for the holidays.

The event is free and made possible through the city of Salem's transient occupancy tax funding.

The organization will have a mini holiday sale in the solarium with tins of tea, teacups and more available.

Turner Christmas Event & Tree Lighting

Join the community decorating the city's Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and the mayor lighting the tree at 6:30 p.m.

Santa will be at city hall for the tree lighting, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Shop local vendors earlier that day during the town's annual Christmas market, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Turner Elementary School gym.

Dallas Main Street Tree Lighting and Parade

Join the city of Dallas on Saturday, Dec. 2, for Miracle on Main Street, including a parade and tree lighting, Santa, Christmas market and other activities.

The market opens at noon, the parade begins at 5 p.m., and the tree lighting ceremony is at 5:30 p.m.

The parade starts near LaCreole Middle School and follows LaCreole Drive to Miller Avenue, then SE Alderson, then SE Azalea Avenue, and ends on SE Mill Street at the Polk County Courthouse.

Woodburn Mayor's Tree Lighting

Join the city of Woodburn on Sunday, Dec. 3, for the Mayor's Tree Lighting.

The free event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Woodburn Downtown Plaza.

Sponsors will provide hot chocolate and coffee, Santa's workshop and photos, and youth activities, with free stuffed animals while supplies last.

The annual Keizer Holiday Tree Lighting is Dec. 5 at Walery Plaza on the corner of Cherry Avenue and River Road N.

Keizer Holiday Tree Lighting

Join the city, chamber and fire district for Keizer's Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Walery Plaza on the corner of Cherry Avenue and River Road N.

Santa is expected to arrive at 6:30 p.m., escorted by the Keizer Fire District, and two children will be chosen to help Santa flip the switch that lights the tree.

Parking is available at the Keizer Elks, 4395 Cherry Ave. NE.

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at Riverfront Park

Join Santa and the City of Salem on Friday, Dec. 8, as they light up Riverfront Park during the annual tree lighting at 200 Water St. NE.

The decorations stretch across the Riverfront Park during their 24th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 6 in Salem.

This year is expected to feature free hot cocoa and cookies, snow, holiday music, horse and carriage rides and a visit with Santa. The holiday lights display throughout the park will remain lit until after Christmas.

This year's event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Keizer Holiday Lights Parade

Watch the Keizer Holiday Lights Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, along River Road N.

This year's theme is "Joy to the World." The parade follows a two-mile stretch of River Road from Lockhaven Drive to Glynbrook Street.

Be on the lookout for food trucks to purchase snacks and locations for free cookies and hot chocolate.

Magic at the Mill

Join the Willamette Heritage Center some evening Dec. 19-23 for its annual Magic at the Mill celebration.

The event features thousands of twinkling lights from 5:30-8 p.m. each evening, plus music, vendors, children's activities, demonstrations, museum tours, living history, Santa, model trains and more.

Admission is $15 for adults (ages 13-64), $12 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for children (4-12). Children 3 and younger are free. Willamette Heritage members are free.

Tickets are available on the Willamette Heritage website and limited to 1,000 visitors per evening. If there are remaining tickets, they will be available at the door.

The annual tuba holiday concert at Elsinore Theatre has been a Salem tradition since 1990.

Salem Tuba Holiday

Attend Salem Tuba Holiday, the annual Christmas Eve day tradition featuring baritone horns, euphoniums, tubas and Sousaphones at Elsinore Theatre.

The noon show on Dec. 24 includes arrangements of popular Christmas carols and holiday songs performed by musicians from all over the northwest.

Jeff Witt will be the featured vocalist, with John Skelton leading the tubas. A projector will display lyrics, supporting audience members joining in as a community holiday choir.

Tickets are $10 in advance on the Elsinore website or $15 the day of the show. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Holiday events at Salem's Riverfront Carousel

Join the carousel crew for a trough full of holiday activities, including visits and photographs with Santa, a superhero meet and greet, and more.

Submit your letter to Santa online or in person at the carousel between now and Dec. 15 to receive a personalized letter from Jolly St. Nick.

Visit the carousel website for the complete schedule. Some events require reservations.

Silverton Christmas Market

View a display of 1 million holiday lights through Dec. 31 during the Silverton Christmas Market at the Oregon Garden.

The event, closed Dec. 24-25, features Santa, live music and carolers, an artisan vendor market and festive food and beverages.

Admission ranges from $15 to $20 for adults, depending on the day of the week, and $5 to $8 for children. Silverton residents can get a $2 discount with proof of residence. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available online.

Parking is extra, although there are shuttle pick-up locations at Robert Frost Elementary, Silverton High School and downtown Silverton. For more information, visit the ticketing page on the website.

The market is a cashless event, with a debit or credit card needed for all food, drink and vendor purchases.

Magic of Lights at Oregon State Fairgrounds

Cruise the Oregon State Fairgrounds through Dec. 31 to see the drive-through Magic of Lights, with more than a mile of light displays bringing your favorite holiday scenes and characters to life.

The show, produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, is making its Salem debut and will include the larger-than-life sparkling Holiday Barbie display, the supersized Bigfoot Monster Truck, and life-sized dinosaurs of Prehistoric Christmas.

Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Admission ranges from $30 to $40 per standard vehicle with three rows of seating or less, depending on the day. Vehicles longer than 20 feet and buses of any size will not be permitted. Tickets are available online. Advance purchase is recommended for easier admittance.

