Salem-area nonprofit gets record $5 million grant for homeless families

The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency will use the $5 million the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to serve children and adults experiencing homelessness.

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has given the Salem-area nonprofit Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency a $5-million grant — the largest private gift in the organization's history.

MWVCAA leaders said the one-time, flexible grant will be used to serve as a critical lifeline to children and adults in families experiencing homelessness, who represent more than a quarter of the homeless population nationally.

An estimated 811 unsheltered families live in Marion and Polk counties, according to the agency. Between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, the agency served 1,234 households with children.

"These needs for our families have never been greater, as Oregon has struggled to provide affordable housing and keep rent burdens low for working families," Executive Director Jimmy Jones said. "No one should have to raise their children in unsheltered conditions, and this grant by the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund will position MWVCAA to end unsheltered family homelessness in our region.”

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency leaders said this will be accomplished through a series of interventions, including opening a family center for the provision of basic needs like meals, showers and laundry, navigating families into an immediate shelter where they will receive wraparound services, and placing families into permanent housing.

Grant will help fund a service center for homeless families

Agency officials said they expect the Family Shelter will open in a few months and that with funding now secured, they will begin working on the Family Services Center.

The family shelter will be a 36-bed facility, capable of providing more than 13,140 bed nights annually.

With intensive case management and housing navigation, MWVCAA officials said they will implement services designed to meet the diverse needs of the community.

“This opportunity promotes the creation of a person-centered approach, while also supporting the use of innovative solutions to end unsheltered homelessness of families in our community," Ashley Hamilton, chief program officer at MWVCAA, said. "These funds, unbound by the typical rigidity of traditional funding streams, will allow us to adequately respond to the unique and varied needs of Marion and Polk counties, truly helping us design and implement a program that our community needs.”

Donated formula is stored for future families experiencing homelessness who will move into the former Tanner Project shelter. The $5 million grant which will be used to help open the new shelter.

Diversion will include resource centers in Mill City, Woodburn, Monmouth, Dallas and Salem, supporting families in identifying alternative places to stay to avoid entry into shelter, connecting families with culturally-based organizations and working with schools to identify and aid families who have recently lost housing.

Housing assistance will include navigation, monthly rent and utlility assistance and self-sufficiency case management.

Hamilton and Jones said Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency is deeply honored to be selected for the grant.

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a warm, dry, safe place to call home," Jones said.

About the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

This is the sixth round of annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, which recognize leading organizations doing compassionate, needle-moving work to help families experiencing homelessness secure housing and achieve stability.

Over the past six years, the Day 1 Families Fund has provided 208 grants totaling more than $630 million to organizations around the country working on the frontlines to identify unsheltered families, help families regain housing and connect families experiencing homelessness to services.

A review of more than half of the Day 1 Families Fund grantees who received funding between 2018 and 2021 reports that, to date, they have used their grants to divert more than 28,000 families from experiencing homelessness, connect more than 30,000 unsheltered families with safe shelter and help more than 75,000 families access the services they need.

The Day 1 Families Fund was founded in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his then-wife MacKenzie Scott. The founders made a $2 billion commitment to focus on helping families experiencing homelessness and creating preschools in low-income communities.

This year, the fund issued a total of $117.55 million in grants.

The full list of awardees is available at bezosdayonefund.org/day1familiesfund.

