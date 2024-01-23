Salem asks residents to report potholes after recent winter storms. Here's how

Water in a Salem pothole reflects light. The city of Salem said Monday that drivers are more likely to encounter potholes due to the recent winter storms and asked residents to report them so crews can fill them in.

The city of Salem said Monday that drivers are more likely to encounter potholes due to the recent winter storms and asked residents to report them so crews can fill them in.

Potholes occur when water that has seeped into cracks on streets freezes and thaws, weakening the asphalt, the city said. Vehicles further damage the weakened spots as they pass over them.

The city recommended drivers slow down and increase the distance between vehicles so they can better spot potholes and avoid them.

Salem residents can report potholes at cityofsalem.net/community/neighborhoods/report-concerns/report-a-pothole or call Salem's Public Works Dispatch Center at 503-588-6311. Residents will be asked to provide the address and nearest cross street and your name and contact information.

City spokesperson Trevor Smith said the reports of potholes helps the city identify, prioritize, and efficiently allocate resources to respond quickly.

The city can have up to six employees assigned for pothole repairs each day, Smith said.

“Our strategy typically includes using a patching asphalt, called 'hot-mix' to patch or fill the broken roadways. This technique typically works best when conditions are dry,” he said. “During these rainy days, we may have to use a technique called 'cold-mix' which is a temporary patch that we will put in place and plan to revisit later in the summer for a more permanent fix when conditions improve.’"

