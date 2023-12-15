Salem awarded $2.8 million federal grant for 'Vision Zero' fixes to eliminate pedestrian deaths

The federal government awarded Salem a $2.8-million grant to support its Vision Zero program designed to eliminate pedestrian deaths, city officials announced Friday.

“We’ve been lobbying our state and federal partners and hoping that something like this would come through,” Mayor Chris Hoy said. “Keeping our streets safe to bike on, walk on, and drive on is a huge issue for every growing city. This is going to be a tremendous help in saving the lives of our residents.”

Vision Zero is an approach to transportation policy that prioritizes protecting safety and mobility for everyone in the community, including those walking, bicycling, driving, riding a scooter, using a wheelchair or riding transit. Communities participating in the Vision Zero program pledge to design safer streets and build better behaviors among all road users to prevent crashes and save lives.

The grant will help fund various components of the program, including:

Residential neighborhood speed limits: Install 20-mph speed limit signs in residential neighborhoods, aiming to create safer transportation for all.

Speed radar enhancements: Purchase speed radar devices and trailers to inform drivers of new speed limits.

Public education campaign: Initiative to educate the community on road safety behaviors and responsible driving, walking, and biking practices.

Salem Vision Zero Plan: A strategic blueprint focused on implementing safety measures and fostering responsible road behaviors.

The $2.8 million is the biggest chunk of funding the U.S. Department of Transportation gave to three Oregon counties.

U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced on Wednesday that a total of $3.6 million in federal funding was heading to Marion, Clackamas and Umatilla counties.

“Whether walking, driving, or biking, Oregonians in every corner of the state deserve safe streets in their communities to get where they need to go,” Merkley said. “These investments will transform Oregon’s roadways in Marion, Umatilla, and Clackamas counties into safer places for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers."

These plans will integrate equity and community engagement and align with the requirements for the action plan in the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which was created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the senators.

"The City of Salem is committed to working toward the only acceptable number of traffic deaths and serious injuries: zero," city officials said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem awarded $2.8 million federal grant for 'Vision Zero' fixes to reduce pedestrian deaths