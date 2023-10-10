Salem boy, 13, arrested in connection with threats of Keizer middle school shooting

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in connection with threats made toward Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer.

A parent whose daughter saw a concerning post on Instagram notified the Keizer Police Department Saturday evening, police officials said.

The poster threatened to shoot up Claggett Creek Middle School on a specific day and time, police said. The post appeared to warn students of the pending event.

Keizer Police, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Salem-Keizer School District worked to identify and locate the teen responsible for the post.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to him being a minor, was arrested at his Salem home at about 8:50 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Keizer Police Department, where he was interviewed and processed on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

How to report threats

Salem-Keizer offered these suggestions regarding threats and tips:

Do not share or forward a threat on social media.

Report all threats to local law enforcement.

Do not post or send any hoax threats online.

Please talk to your student(s) about the impacts and consequences of online threats.

School safety tips can be submitted in a variety of ways using SafeOregon. There is a web portal safeoregon.com, the SafeOregon mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.

If you are the target of an online threat, call local law enforcement immediately: Salem Police Department Non-Emergency 503-588-6123; Keizer Police Department Non-Emergency 503-390-2000; Marion County Sheriff's Office 503-588-5032.

If you see a threat of violence posted online, contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit information online to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

Tracy Loew covers education and the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem teen arrested after threats of Keizer middle school shooting