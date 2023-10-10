Salem boy, 13, arrested in connection with threats of Keizer middle school shooting

Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in connection with threats made toward Claggett Creek Middle School in Keizer.

A parent whose daughter saw a concerning post on Instagram notified the Keizer Police Department Saturday evening, police officials said.

The poster threatened to shoot up Claggett Creek Middle School on a specific day and time, police said. The post appeared to warn students of the pending event.

Keizer Police, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Salem-Keizer School District worked to identify and locate the teen responsible for the post.

The teen, whose name has not been released due to him being a minor, was arrested at his Salem home at about 8:50 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Keizer Police Department, where he was interviewed and processed on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

How to report threats

Salem-Keizer offered these suggestions regarding threats and tips:

  • Do not share or forward a threat on social media.

  • Report all threats to local law enforcement.

  • Do not post or send any hoax threats online.

  • Please talk to your student(s) about the impacts and consequences of online threats.

  • School safety tips can be submitted in a variety of ways using SafeOregon. There is a web portal safeoregon.com, the SafeOregon mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, call or text 844-472-3367 or email tip@safeoregon.com.

  • If you are the target of an online threat, call local law enforcement immediately: Salem Police Department Non-Emergency 503-588-6123; Keizer Police Department Non-Emergency 503-390-2000; Marion County Sheriff's Office 503-588-5032.

  • If you see a threat of violence posted online, contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit information online to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

