Salem Center Mall shooter remains at large days after firing on crowd

A suspect who shot and injured a boy last Friday at the Salem Center Mall in downtown Salem remains at large.

Downtown Salem spun into chaos Friday afternoon after police said one juvenile male was found shot near Chemeketa and High streets. The shooting occurred a few blocks away from a simultaneous convoy rally at the Oregon State Capitol to protest pandemic-related mandates and a few hours before the police bomb squad was called out to investigate a suspicious package at the downtown transit mall.

Police have released few details since Friday as to what led to the shooting and who may have been involved, citing an open investigation. Here's what we know so far:

Salem police were called to the Salem Center Mall at about 2:15 p.m. for reports of shots being fired. Witnesses reported seeing two groups of teens verbally fighting and heading toward the exit before a male pulled out a gun and began to fire, police said in a release.

One teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the bullets "grazed his head." No one else was injured.

The teenager with the gun ran away with his companions, police said in a statement Monday. The shooter had not been arrested as of Monday afternoon. Police have not released additional details about who they're looking for.

The injured boy and his friends stayed at the scene but have been uncooperative and "interfered with emergency personnel providing aid at the scene," police said in the statement.

Officers from multiple agencies searched the mall for any additional victims. Police said they interviewed around 100 witnesses before clearing the mall, and obtained surveillance footage from around the area.

Salem police set a perimeter following a shooting at Salem Center Mall in downtown Salem, Ore. on Friday, March 18, 2022.

'He shot four or five times'

"He shot four or five times before he ran off. I looked up and I see smoke coming out of the gun as he's running and still shooting," Amirah Montaner, 19, told the Statesman Journal on Friday. "It took me a second to register it actually happened. I ran in the opposite direction."

Montaner said she'd seen a group of kids walking around inside the mall for about an hour and then begin to yell back and forth at another group outside the mall. She said she overheard someone tell one of the individuals to show the gun if they really had it.

A shooting shattered glass on an entrance to Salem Center Mall on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Salem, Ore.

"I think what's the most shocking is they looked like they were about my age or younger," she said. "He wasn't necessarily even looking at what he was shooting. He was just kind of shooting."

Law enforcement officers with rifles cleared the mall and assisted downtown businesses and shoppers in leaving the area. Some schools in the area, including Downtown Learning Center, were locked down and the students sheltered in place. Howard Street Charter School and St. Joseph’s Catholic School both had scheduled early release Friday, so there were no students in attendance.

Salem police issued a shelter-in-place order that remained in effect for more than an hour and asked residents to stay out of downtown as they searched for a suspect in the vicinity of High and Chemeketa streets. Police said there were no additional shots fired after the initial shooting.

Several streets were shut down and taped off in the area around the mall. A trail of blood was visible around the mall building and across the street outside Columbia Bank. What looked to be bloody, light gray sweatpants were seen lying on the sidewalk near the corner of Church and Court streets.

Salem police set a perimeter around Salem Center Mall after a shooting took place on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Salem, Ore.

Hospital on 'lockdown' after shooting

After the shooting, additional officers were called to the hospital where the injured teen was taken. Police said in a news release that a group of teens was ignoring officers' commands to stay out of the emergency department.

At the time, the hospital was on "lockdown" and one officer was working to limit traffic at the entrance to the emergency department.

As the officer explained the lockdown, the teens ignored the police commands to stop, officials said. One of the teens’ parents exited their vehicle and also became "confrontational." It is unclear if the group of teens was the same group gathered at the mall during the shooting.

Statesman Journal staff Whitney Woodworth, Connor Radnovich, Abigail Dollins, Brian Hayes, Dianne Lugo, Claire Withycombe, Eddy Binford-Ross and Natalie Pate contributed to this report.

Virginia Barreda is the Statesman Journal's public safety and courts reporter. She can be reached at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6657.

