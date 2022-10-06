Salem Co. man delayed medical treatment for mom, who later died, to buy heroin: prosecutor

Camden County prosecutors say a Salem County man drove with his mother to Camden, caused a blunt force injury to the 65-year-old woman, and delayed getting her medical attention so he could buy heroin. The woman died weeks later in a hospice facility as a result of the injury.

On May 23, Gary Richman and his mother, Sandra Richman, traveled from their Pedricktown home to the Cramer Hill section of Camden. At some point in the trip, Sandra Richman sustained a blunt force head injury.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause, video surveillance captured much of the incident; together with witness accounts, investigators determined Richman caused his mother's injuries and delayed seeking medical attention for her so he could get more heroin.

Richman, 36, took his mother to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. On May 25, he was arrested on an unrelated charge and detained at the Salem County Correctional Center. His mother died on June 12; an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was complications of the head injury. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Richman was charged Sept. 29 with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree endangerment of an injured victim.

The charges against Richman are only allegations; he has not been convicted in connection with this incident.

