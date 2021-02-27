Salem councilors pledge to review rise in crime

Dustin Luca, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·4 min read

Feb. 26—SALEM — Following a recent streak of shootings and stabbings, city councilors plan to meet with police and discuss what resources they need to combat violent crime in Salem.

On Thursday night, the City Council green-lit a call from Ward 7 Councilor Steve Dibble to "meet immediately with Salem police to discuss the recent string of violent crimes throughout Salem." The conversation, to be held in the City Council's public health committee, aims to detail "what police are doing to stop it (the crime) from continuing and share what they can on successes they have on each matter, what additional resources are needed, and how ... the Council and all residents can assist."

The calls come after years of violent crimes around the city, some of which remain unresolved. Three shootings were reported in 2019, with two more in 2020. The last incident that year took place Aug. 25.

There have been three incidents so far this year: two people were shot in a Perkins Street apartment on Jan. 24, and a man was shot Feb. 14 outside Brothers Taverna on Derby Street. Most recently, on Feb. 21, a double stabbing was reported on Boston Street, not far from the Peabody line.

In several of the cases, police said the victims were specifically targeted, meaning there were no further threats to the community.

Dibble said four residents had contacted him concerned about the recent rise in violence.

"We can all be proud of the work that the Salem Police Department does. They've acted really fast and already made several arrests," he said Thursday. "I talked to the Chief yesterday, and I look forward to hearing from them on ways that all of us can help and learn of the efforts in detail from our excellent police department, and determine if they have enough resources."

Most of the incidents have happened within The Point, a majority-minority neighborhood with a strong Hispanic and Latino community. Organizations have worked for years to spotlight the culture and pride of the neighborhood, seen everywhere from newly established community spaces to urban art decorating North Shore Community Development Coalition buildings.

Bob McCarthy, who represents The Point on the City Council, praised the police department Thursday night.

"When any kind of incident hits the papers, obviously it's concerning," McCarthy said. "But at the same time, what our police department does behind the scenes is phenomenal, and what they do to solve crimes goes to great policing.

"It's their job to do this job," McCarthy continued, "and they do it very well."

Fran Riggieri, a Lafayette Street resident, lobbied for officials to take a similar approach to what he saw play out in Worcester in the mid-1990s.

"Looking back in 1994, I resided in Worcester, Mass. when violent crime was escalating in many communities," Riggieri said. "Action was taken by the federal, state and local communities to allocate resources to reduce violent crime."

Riggeri recalled several officials — among them state legislators, district attorneys and sheriffs — traveling to Washington, D.C., which he said led to a $1.9 million infusion to community policing in Worcester.

Federal funding, Riggieri said, was "allocated to local communities to hire police to increase the presence in the streets, and to allocate and include police walking and biking neighborhoods to build relationships with the residents and have a presence."

The police department already operates a Community Impact Unit that keeps tabs on city issues, including homelessness. Harry Rocheville, a recently retired police officer who previously ran the unit, and acting police Chief Dennis King were in attendance Thursday. King attempted to speak on Dibble's effort but couldn't due to technical issues.

The issue cleared the City Council unanimously, triggering a future meeting that King has reportedly said he's eager to speak at, according to City Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski. Also a retired police officer who helped lead the Community Impact Unit, Prosniewski declined to comment Thursday on the issue ahead of the upcoming committee meeting.

"We all live in Salem," Dibble said. "Salem is awesome, and we should all work to protect our city."

To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.

Recommended Stories

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Images released of suspects in shooting near Olney Transportation Center

    Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects and a vehicle in connection to last week's shooting near SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center.

  • Get ready for the full February 'snow moon' this weekend

    Get ready for the full snow moon on this final weekend of February. Interesting fact: About once every 19 years, February has no full moon at all.

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, though it depends on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • Dallas widow told her husband’s killer, ‘I truly can’t be without you,’ warrant says

    A Dallas woman is accused of getting rid of evidence in her husband’s homicide.

  • Jenson Button's Former NSX Has Crazy High Mileage

    There's speculation that it could be the highest mileage Honda NSX.

  • Gambino crime family's elder Gotti, Peter, dies in prison

    Mobster Peter Gotti, the brother of notorious Gambino crime boss John Gotti, has died while serving a federal prison sentence, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday.

  • Mike Smith makes 32 saves, Oilers beat Canucks 3-0

    Mike Smith made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season and 41st overall as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Thursday night. “Shutouts are hard to get, especially now with how many power plays there are," Smith said. Alex Chiasson and Jesse Puljujarvi had power-play goals to help the Oilers win their fifth straight and improve to 14-8-0.

  • In independence threat, Scotland's ex-first minister attacks government

    Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond accused the nation's government on Friday of acting illegally and lacking leadership in a bitter row with his successor that threatens to damage the Scottish independence movement. The feud between Salmond and his successor Nicola Sturgeon, has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, pitting the former friends against each other in a sparring match that could eventually put pressure on her to resign. Sturgeon has denied his accusations.

  • Canadian farmers advised to ditch palm oil after 'buttergate' row

    The dairy group looking into the hard butter issue has called for a freeze on palm fats in cow feed.

  • US implicates Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi's killing

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday that instantly ratcheted up pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew worldwide outrage. It leaves no doubt that as the prince continues in his powerful role and likely ascends to the throne, Americans will forever associate him with the brutal killing of a journalist who promoted democracy and human rights.

  • Tim Kaine demands briefing from Biden administration on legal justification for Syria strike

    Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are among the Democrats criticizing the Biden administration for Thursday night's airstrike against facilities in Syria linked to an Iran-backed militia group, demanding that Congress immediately be briefed on the matter.Why it matters: The strikes, which the Pentagon and National Security Council say were a response to threats against U.S. forces in the region, constitute the Biden administration's first overt military action.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:Kaine: "Offensive military action without congressional approval is not constitutional absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be fully briefed on this matter expeditiously."Murphy: "Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action."Khanna: "We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican president. The administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate."The other side: The Pentagon said in a statement Thursday that the strike was carried out "in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq," and was intended to "de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq." A National Security Council spokesperson said the Pentagon pre-notified Congress, and that the administration is continuing to brief the Hill at the member and staff level."As a matter of domestic law, the president took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to defend U.S. personnel."There will be a full classified briefing "early next week, and sooner if Congress wants it," the NSC spokesperson added.The big picture: All three Democrats have been outspoken against past presidents' attempts to conduct offensive military operations without congressional approval.Kaine has led the charge in the Senate to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq and to replace the 2001 AUMF — which has been cited repeatedly by presidents to justify U.S. military action all over the world — with a narrower authorization.Kaine and Khanna also introduced resolutions passed by Congress in 2020 that would have required former President Trump to get congressional approval before taking military action against Iran, but it was vetoed by the president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • France to play All Blacks in opener of 2023 Rugby World Cup

    Three-time champion New Zealand and three-time runner-up France will square off in a blockbuster opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The teams have combined to deliver some of the most storied matches in the tournament's history, including the 1987 and 2011 finals, both won by the All Blacks. Host France and New Zealand were confirmed on Friday in the schedule release as the first game of 48 on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Paris' Stade de France.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.

  • Take note: At 26-6, Utah Jazz are the NBA's best team so far

    Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz. Take note: The Jazz are off to the best start in franchise history, are on pace to shatter the NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, have won 20 of their last 22 games and just handed the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss of the season. “They’re the hottest team in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after his team, which was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, lost 114-89 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

  • Teen in hospital for sledding injury dies after dad died visiting her, Ohio mom says

    “Her daddy got to heaven just before she did.”

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.