Salem County man charged in hit-and-run that killed horse, injured teen rider

FRANKLIN TWP. - Authorities have charged a Salem County man in a hit-and-run that left a horse dead and 14-year-old girl injured in Franklin Township earlier this month.

Franklin Township police say they developed information that the vehicle possibly involved in the hit-and-run was located at a residence on Buck Road near the border of Gloucester and Salem counties.

According to authorities, Franklin Township detectives executed a search warrant on Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Buck Road, Salem County, and found the vehicle involved in the crash. Police say the vehicle "was hidden in a wooded area and sustained heavy passenger's side damage." Authorities said they also collected hair of the horse killed in the crash from the exterior of the vehicle.

According to Franklin police, 51-year-old Joseph Devitis of Salem County admitted to detectives on Sept. 21 that he was the driver of the vehicle in the hit-and-run.

Franklin police on Sept. 13 responded to Monroeville Road around 7:50 p.m. for reports of a 14-year-old Sicklerville girl on horseback who was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The horse, named Predator, died at the scene. The girl was taken to Cooper University Hospital and listed in stable condition with her injuries.

Devitis was charged with the following offenses:

assault by auto

endangering an injured victim

leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with serious bodily injury

animal cruelty

multiple traffic offenses

Devitis was released on a summons pending a Gloucester County Superior Court appearance. The charges against Devitis are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Man charged in Franklin hit-and-run that killed horse, hurt rider