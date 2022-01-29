🌱 Salem Daily: Business Notes; Obits; Storm Updates; More

Morning, neighbors! It's me again, Tony Schinella, your host of the Salem Daily.

First, today's weather:

Blizzard, accumulating 8-12". High: 18 Low: 10.

Here are the top stories today in Salem:

New Hampshire industrial and office markets are moving in different directions in 2022 - by Kristie Russell ( New England Real Estate Journal Online )

State-Run COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites Will Be Closed on Saturday, January 29 | Press Releases ( New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services )

Today in Salem:



From my notebook:

Salem Animal Rescue League: "Peanut's new mom and dad grew up with cats, but Peanut will be their first cat as a family. They were so excited to bring her home and were planning a big shopping trip to buy cat trees, scratching posts and of course lots of toys! Once ..." (Facebook)

North Salem School: "Is that Mrs. Gilliland or a student participating in our Spirit Day "Dress Like Your Teacher!"" (Facebook)

Salem NH Farmers Market: "Do you love Salem NH Farmers Market? Help us win Best of NH 2022 for the farmers market! Step 1: Click on this link and sign up to vote! https://www.nhmagazine.com/bes...Step 2: Hit “Next” all the wa..." (Instagram)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "I stopped by our member, Atwood Jewelers, to get a new battery for my watch, and look who I found! A Yeti with the great staff of Atwood Jewelers! I've gone to them for years to have my jewelry repaired, cleaned and to purchase great gif..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "We love their hearts at Warde Senior Living ! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #valentinesday2022 #supportlocal #lovelocal #loveourseniors" (Facebook)

Salem Community Television: "NH Senate and State Representatives give an update on issues facing the State of NH. Sponsored by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Time to get your coffee and donuts! Stop by our member, Heav'nly Donuts-Windham today - they will be closed on Saturday due to the snowstorm. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Mary A. Fisk School PTA: "Our Girls Day Out event has been postponed due to the snow storm that is expected on Saturday. We will have it on March 5 from 9am -11am. Hope to see you there!" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Stop by our member, Rig A Tony’s Italian Takeout & Catering, and purchase a Take & Bake, receive a complimentary soup. While you are there, take a picture with the Yeti to enter our contest!!! They are located at 13 Rockingham Road in Wi..." (Facebook)

Salem School District Television: "Be sure to tune in next Friday night as the Salem High School Blue Devils Boys Basketball take on the Manchester Central Little Green from the Davis Gym in Salem. LIVE stream beginning at 5pm with the JV game on livestream.com and the 6:..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "It is so nice to see our member, CrossCountry Mortgage - Salem, NH, treat their loan processors to lunch in the office! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #lovelocal #bekindalways" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Kudos to our member, VFW Auxiliary Post 10722 for bringing lunch to the Pelham Police Department in honor of National Law Enforcement Day. There is always time to show kindness to others. Great work, as always, by our member, VFW Auxilia..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "There is always something new and exciting at our member, Hampstead Health and Fitness! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "2022 Concord Update. It’s so important that our Reps hear directly from the business community!" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "It's the Jan 28th Friday Flyer - and we're gearing up for snow! https://conta.cc/3HczQ6H" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Is our member, The Beer Store - Salem NH on your shopping list to prepare for the snowstorm? They have a great variety of beers to keep your thirst quenched after shoveling snow. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportl..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Our member, The Beach Plum, will be closed on Saturday, January 29th due to the weather. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal #snowysaturday" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Our member, Maddie's, will be closed on Saturday, January 29th, due to the snowstorm. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal #blizzardof2022" (Facebook)

Salem School District Television: "All Salem School District buildings will be closed over the weekend for storm cleanup. Activities scheduled at the schools have been cancelled. We will be streaming live storm cameras throughout town to watch as the predicted storm moves..." (Facebook)

Salem School District Television: "SNOW! Check out our live cameras from around Salem as the snow falls this weekend on Livestream and here is a link to the Town of Salem, NH Youtube page with live streams of traffic cameras. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH0NNQmK_9yup..." (Facebook)

Salem Community Television: "All Salem School District school building activities will be cancelled this weekend, so they have time to clean up from the impending storm. Check your schedules if you had a Salem home game or event you were attending - it will be postp..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "We love our member, Atkinson Village Store, for always being so generous to our community! Kudos to them for thinking of those keeping the roads plowed in our area. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #shoploca..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Our member, Birch Wood Vineyards, is a great place to have your Valentine's Day Dinner. Great food and service! Buy your tickets early! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Soup is on at our member, Crack'd Kitchen & Coffee! Stop by for a delicious meal. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Lots of great food options at our member, Old School Bar & Grill! Delicious food and great service! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "There is always something new to try at our member, Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar! They are very creative with their food and themes. #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Good information to know from our member, Northstar Financial Planning- Windham, NH ! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #lovelocal #shoplocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "We know our member, Pica's Pub & Grill, has good food and drink....don't you agree? What is your favorite item when you eat at Pica's Pub & Grill? #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #eatlocal #lovelocal" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Good information to know from Salem NH Ingram Senior Center !" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "A good reminder for today from our member, The Heart Exchange Yoga & Wellness! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemnhchamberofcommerce #supportlocal #shoplocal #LoveLocal" (Facebook)

Joseph from Nextdoor's Community Team, Nextdoor Massachusetts: "Join me for a virtual dance party Friday nights from 7 to 9 pm - Neighbors, I am taking a break from safety posts to bring you some joy, hopefully. Last winter, my family and I started attending a virtual and family-friendly dance party ..." (Nextdoor)