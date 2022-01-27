🌱 Salem Daily: How Far Would You Go For A Cigar? Crypto Taxes

Happy Thursday, Salem! It's Tony Schinella. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locally today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 26 Low: 21.

Here are the top stories in Salem today:

Today in Salem:

From my notebook:

Salem Animal Rescue League: "Amber was adopted by a very nice mom and her son. Mom recently bought her home and they were now ready to add a new little fur baby to their family. Amber will have plenty of toys and lots of love and attention! Happy tails!" (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "We love to have Bella involved in our chamber meetings." (Facebook)

St Joseph Regional Catholic School: "Calling all former EAGLES🦅 Next week is National Catholic Schools week and we have a lot of fun planned, including opening our doors to our alumni. As we "Celebrate Our Students" both past and present we hope you can join us. We invite ..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "Happy 1st anniversary to one of our new chamber members, Whimsy Wreath Design Co, LLC! We are so glad you joined our chamber and wish you many more years of success! Contact Amanda for custom design pieces! #wickedawesomemember #grsalemn..." (Facebook)

Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce: "We love how folks are having fun displaying their yetis! Honest Care Dental 😂" (Facebook)

Kelley Library: "Hey Kids! Pick up your owl craft today on Take and Make Wednesday" (Facebook)

North Salem School: "This week we are highlighting Grade 2! Students in Mrs. Abraham's having some fun with a GoNoodle movement break and completing their Word Study lesson." (Facebook)

St. Joseph’s Regional Catholic: "Calling all former EAGLES🦅 Next week is National Catholic Schools week and we have a lot of fun planned, including opening our doors to our alumni. As we "Celebrate Our Students" both past and present we hope you can join us.We invit..." (Instagram)

Salem NH Youth Basketball: "Last week to purchase a calendar to support Salem NH Basketball. We have some great gift certificates. They are only $10 each and all funds will be used to purchase equipment and for scholarships. Click on the link below to purchase. htt..." (Facebook)

Salem School District Television: "Watch tonight's school board meeting live at 7pm:" (Facebook)

New Year's Deal with Symphony NH! (January 28)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Thursday! See you tomorrow morning for another update.

— Tony Schinella

About me: Award-winning journalist and broadcaster for Patch.com in NH (off and on) since June 2011. Community coverage includes Concord, Hampton-North Hampton, Merrimack, Nashua, Portsmouth, and Salem. Reachable at tony.schinella@patch.com. Career highlights available on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/an...

