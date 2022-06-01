Salem developer guilty in mortgage fraud scheme

Jun. 1—SALEM — A Salem developer was convicted Friday in a mortgage fraud scheme in which he and associates purchased a dozen older multifamily apartment houses, then converted them to condos and sold them to unqualified buyers.

George Kritopoulos, 50, was found guilty by a U.S. District Court jury of 11 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, aiding and abetting in both wire and bank fraud, aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns, and obstruction of justice.

He faces sentencing on Sept. 29, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Kritopoulos and two other men were indicted back in 2018 in the scheme, which had occurred over the course of nearly a decade.

Between 2006 and 2015, Kritopoulos purchased a dozen older multifamily apartment homes, which he converted into a total of 21 condo units.

Those units, with prices that ranged from the mid-$200,000s to more than $400,000, were then sold to buyers.

But federal prosecutors said those buyers would not have qualified for the FHA loans they obtained but for fraudulent income documentation created by Kritopoulos or associates, who also either directed downpayment funds into the buyers' accounts or purchased bank checks for those downpayments.

One buyer, for example, reported an income of more than $100,000 a year, when in reality, the actual income was just over $10,000 a year, according to court papers.

When the buyers could not afford to make their mortgage payments, the condos would end up in foreclosure, which cost lenders approximately $4.3 million.

During the three-week trial, Kritopoulos and his lawyer suggested that he was not the ringleader of the group.

Two co-defendants in the case, Joseph Bates III, of Lynnfield, and David Plunkett, a former South Essex Registry of Deeds assistant register in Salem, previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The rental properties purchased by Kritopoulos were located on Sylvan, Leach, Beaver, Cabot, Chase, Mason, Grove, Turner and Essex streets and Forest Avenue.

The trial in the case was delayed more than half a dozen times due to the coronavirus pandemic and other reasons.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

