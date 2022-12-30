Salem father charged with manslaughter in infant's overdose death

Dec. 29—State police on Wednesday arrested a Salem man on charges linked to the death of his 1-year-old daughter earlier this year from a fentanyl overdose.

Travis J. Schubel, 38, of 25 Salem Ridge Drive, remains held on a $3.3 million bond following his arrest on charges of second-degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a child, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Schubel, who has other multiple pending criminal cases that include drug possession and drunken driving charges, was arraigned Thursday in Norwich Superior Court. He is due back in court on Jan. 30.

Schubel, who was ordered rearrested after failing to show up in court on several unrelated cases, was stopped by Waterford police on Wednesday morning.

Schubel's arrest is the second made by state police in connection with the Feb. 8 death of his infant daughter. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ricki J. Thomas, faces similar charges and remains held on a $2 million bond.

The couple's child was found unresponsive at their Salem home where police said they found deplorable living conditions with open containers of alcohol, drugs, needles and other paraphernalia throughout the house, including the room where the infant slept.

Suspecting a drug overdose, emergency medical technicians from the Salem Fire Department performed CPR and administered a dose of the opioid-reversal drug Narcan in an attempt to save the child's life. The child was pronounced dead at Backus Hospital later that morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the child's cause of death was "acute intoxication due to Fentanyl and Xylazine," and manner of death was ruled a homicide (ingestion of illicit substances)." Xylazine is a veterinary tranquilizer sometimes mixed with fentanyl by drug users.

Schubel, who makes daily trips to the methadone clinic in Norwich, had confessed that the drugs in the home were his, police said in the arrest warrant affidavit in the case. The case was investigated by detectives from the state police Eastern District Major Crime Unit, which obtained reports from the state Department of Children and Families. Those reports show that during a virtual visit with a DCF social worker on Jan. 26 Thomas had reported her concerns about Schubel's "drug use and erratic behavior," contradicting statements she had made to police about being "unaware of any drugs in the home."

A DCF investigation had "substantiated physical neglect of Victim #1 by Ricki Thomas and Travis Schubel," police said. "Also, that the conditions of the home, as well as Travis Schubel's and Ricki Thomas' bedroom were 'detrimental' to Victim #1's well being and exposed her to Travis Schubel's substance use and drug paraphernalia."

DCF Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes, after Thomas' arrest, issued a statement saying "the death of this young child places direct focus on the lethality of fentanyl — and other substances intended for adult use — when children are exposed to them."

Dorantes, in a more detailed statement released last week, said the child first came to DCF's attention in August 2021. Since that time, the family received supports from DCF and community providers, were visible to DCF personnel and household members were engaged in a plan to ensure the safety of both children in the home.

DCF's last contact with the family was less than a week prior to the child's death.

"DCF has jointly investigated this incident with Law Enforcement and additional information has been learned about the conditions in the home — not previously known or brought to our attention — until after the fatality," Dorantes said in the statement.

"Over the past 10 months, the Agency has reviewed all aspects of our case practice about this family, conducted two learning forums, and Department leaders have engaged with experts in the substance use field — including sister state agencies- leading to guidance being issued for multidisciplinary Agency personnel on best case practices when fentanyl use is suspected or known in a home where children are present," Dorantes said in the statement. "The safety of children depends on all members of our community — professionals, family members, and concerned citizens — to put forth collective efforts on their behalf.

DCF has community-based supports available by dialing 211 as well as the Substance Use Access line at 1-800-563-4086. Reports of reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.

