Salem Fire rescues Willamette Queen sternwheeler after it was untied from dock, hit bridge

A man untied the Willamette Queen from the city dock at Riverfront Park early Monday morning, sending it downriver and into the Center Street bridge.

Fortunately, neither the sternwheeler nor the bridge sustained any structural damage.

"Good thing it's this time of year, when current is very, very slow," Willamette Queen Capt. Richard Chesbrough said. "It nestled up against the bridge abutment instead of getting slammed against it. And it could have totally missed it and kept going down the river."

The incident happened sometime after midnight. A police officer showed up at Chesbrough and his wife's home at about 1:30 a.m. to break the news after unsuccessfully trying to reach them through the business phone line.

Salem Fire officials said they launched Rescue Boat 5 at 12:44 a.m. Chesbrough arrived at the dock by 2 a.m. to see the rescue boat towing in the Willamette Queen.

He and his wife, Barbara, have owned the sternwheeler for nearly 25 years, providing a unique local venue for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, class reunions and other special occasions.

"The fire department was absolutely amazing," Barbara Chesbrough said. "They were heroes, getting it back the way it did."

Salem Police arrested the man who freed the boat on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The Chesbroughs arrived at his scheduled arraignment Monday afternoon in Marion County Circuit Court, but an advocate pulled them aside and informed them he had been released from jail before the proceeding.

A spokesman for the Marion County District Attorney's office said the arraignment was canceled and a new date scheduled for Sept. 11.

The Chesbroughs said the U.S. Coast Guard inspected the boat Monday and found no structural damage, but there was significant damage to their boarding ramp and steps at the dock.

Capt. Richard Chesbrough.

Richard Chesbrough was working on repairs Tuesday when contacted by the Statesman Journal. Barbara said upcoming events, including a family reunion Friday and wedding Saturday, should go on as scheduled.

They said they were fortunate the perpetrator did not get inside the sternwheeler, which was locked.

The man went around the locked gate on the dock to access the boat ties, ramp and steps by jumping in the water and emerging on the other side. The Chesbroughs said his clothes were found on the dock, and he was naked when arrested.

Someone in the park witnessed the incident and called police.

"People being vigilant in the park, reporting stuff that shouldn't be going on, that's the greatest thing we have for community support," Barbara Chesbrough said.

The sternwheeler is now moored to the dock by a heavy metal cable.

The Chesbroughs hope the incident doesn't impact a potential sale as they prepare to retire. A buyer from Devil's Lake in Lincoln City has expressed recent interest, and so have two buyers from the Portland area.

"Salem may end up losing the boat, that's the saddest thing," Barbara Chesbrough said. "All of them will move the boat to someplace else."

The sales price is $750,000, which includes the sternwheeler and a turnkey business.

The Chesbroughs would prefer it stay here, moored at the city's dock in the city's beloved downtown park. They confirmed the city has been contemplating whether to buy the Willamette Queen. They have made multiple presentations to city officials, including one earlier this month.

The uncertainty is impacting their business. They have events booked through September and October but will operate on a month-to-month basis after that because they can't promise the sternwheeler will still be here.

Barbara said eight couples are on a waiting list hoping to get married next spring and summer on the Willamette Queen.

Capi Lynn is a senior reporter for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at clynn@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6710.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Willamette Queen sternwheeler untied from dock, hits bridge