Salem gun threat nets prison sentence

Aug. 4—A Washington County man was ordered to serve up to five years in prison for threats made during a confrontation last year with a former girlfriend in her Salem home.

Robert Wisdom, 36, of California, pleaded guilty to simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment in connection with allegations that last Oct. 4 he brandished a gun and threatened a woman and her new boyfriend. Police claimed Wisdom unholstered a .9mm semiautomatic pistol, loaded the weapon and threatened to shoot.

According to court records, Wisdom, when questioned later by police, contended the weapon he brandished was his son's BB gun.

Prosecutors dismissed one count of aggravated assault as part of a plea bargain approved by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears.

Mears sentenced Wisdom to serve 2 1/2 to five years in prison.

