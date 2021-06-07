Salem High students, police partner for career study in criminal justice

Jun. 7—SALEM, N.H. — A semester of high school criminal justice training boiled down to one question Thursday: Whodunit?

At a mock murder trial hosted in the Salem High television studio, seven students with varying career interests relied on lessons from a semester-long course to make their case.

Instead of a jury, they presented to school administrators and Salem police gathered in the audience.

The pinnacle presentation closed out an inaugural career exploration program funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. When a grant opportunity was announced last year, Salem's work-based learning coordinator Stacey Kallelis said she knew quickly what opportunity to provide.

Criminal justice, she said, is a tricky field for high schoolers to gain access to in any real way because of confidentiality and safety concerns. Traditional internships are hard to come by, but each year students approach Kallelis with the hope that an opportunity will present itself.

The grant funding allowed her to partner with Salem police, varying guest speakers, and an instructor at Nashua Community College, who led a virtual course called "Introduction to Criminal Justice."

The highlight, according to Kallelis and students, was forging relationships with local law enforcement during weekly trips to the station.

"They went above and beyond," Kallelis said of officers, pointing to lessons in fingerprinting and evidence, a K-9 demonstration, and a day with an officer in the Special Operations Unit.

Salem police Sgt. Eric O'Brien told students Thursday, "This is why we do it," describing the youngsters' interest and investment as "rejuvenating."

Because of the popularity of the program, Salem students will be offered a similar experience through the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation next year, according to Kallelis. The topic will be human services.

"The hope is to find a way to continue to offer these career exploration cohorts," she said. "It truly sets the students up for career success."

Junior Katie Moore said she was intent on pursuing a career in forensics, but learned she's more interested in law this semester. Her classmates aspire to be prosecutors, defense attorneys, forensic technicians, and one, an investigative journalist.

Proof that each mock-job was done well became clear at the trial's closure — a verdict was not immediately reached.