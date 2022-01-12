Salem Hiring Creatives For Public Art Programs

SALEM, MA — Salem is looking for creatives to be part of its public art programs over the next several years.

The city is looking for candidates for its artist-in-residence program for 2022, 2023 and 12024 as well as artists to fill stalls on the Artists' Row for 2023 and 2024.



Artists' Row consists of four artist canvas areas, a restaurant and a public restroom downtown on New Derby Street across from the Old Town Hall and Derby Square. The location is off the pedestrian way and public plaza.

The city is seeking those who can bring works from diverse life experiences, unique heritages, attributes, characteristics and perspectives.



"We believe that bringing diverse individuals together through the arts allows us to collectively and more effectively address the issues that face our communities and aim to help fund and uplift the local arts community, especially with the direct impact that COVID-19 has placed upon the arts community," the city said.

Artists' Row is a seasonal opportunity that provides exposure for creatives in a shared space for artists and visitors.



The current openings are for one paid position per year for the artist in residence in 2022, 2023 and 2024 for an eight-month term.

There are also three openings for an artist stall, which can also act as a retail opportunity, for a two-year tenancy starting in January 2023.



Those interested can go here for more information on these opportunities and the programs.

(Scott Souza is a Patch field editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at Scott.Souza@Patch.com. Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

This article originally appeared on the Salem Patch