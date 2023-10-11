Salem insurance agent has license revoked after committing identity theft

An insurance agent from Salem has had her license revoked Sept. 20 for committing fraud and other illegal activities, according to the state Division of Financial Regulation.

She was also fined $11,000.

According to a news release, Tricia Klock was convicted of four counts of identity theft for using the personal identification of her victims for her own use.

Klock has been the owner of Tina Klock Agency, an insurance agency, in Salem since 2013 and the owner of Prestige Travel Agency since 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The DFR said she misrepresented herself as an insurance agent by telling an insurance investigator that coverage increased prior to an accident, falsely representing that an insurance policy had full coverage for all vehicles in a family, increasing coverage of a family’s vehicles after learning of a car accident, telling a client that payment would be applied to insurance premiums and lying about full coverage on an auto policy.

She was charged in Marion County court in 2021 for using the identities of multiple people to obtain credit cards.

She pleaded no contest to four counts of identity theft on those charges in 2022, received 18 months of probation and agreed not to have a fiduciary role as part of her plea agreement.

As a travel agent, she was accused of stealing the money of clients by not booking trips she was paid for through her travel agency, according to DFR.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem insurance agent has license revoked after committing ID theft