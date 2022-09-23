Salem-Keizer Public Schools bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUII

A Salem-Keizer Public Schools bus driver was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Salem Police.

Police say the driver drove two groups of 15 students between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Aug. 9. Between the two trips, the driver struck a guardrail, according to police.

The investigation by police was prompted by a report that the 42-year-old driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and criminal mischief, police said.

Any parents, students or others who witnessed the bus in operation are asked to call Salem Police's traffic team at 503-588-6171.

Claire Withycombe covers state government for the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at 503-910-3821 or cwithycombe@statesmanjournal.com

