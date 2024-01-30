Salem-Keizer Public Schools makes final contract offers to teachers, staff

North Salem instructional assistant Celeste Galvez-Prado makes signs at a student-led rally in support of teachers at the Salem-Keizer Public Schools district administration office in December 2023.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda has made what she says will be her best and last contract offers to the district’s two bargaining units.

“We have put everything financially on the table that we have to offer,” Castañeda said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon. "Full stop. There is not more money in our system."

The unions have been bargaining with the district since the spring of 2023. Castañeda requested state mediation with the teachers’ union in September, and the classified union requested mediation in November.

Both unions received their latest offers on Jan. 23.

On Tuesday afternoon, Castañeda made public some of the details of the district’s offer to ASK-ESP, which represents about 2,500 district support staff.

“We are encouraged by the movement of the district. We are more hopeful than before that we will secure an historic contract for our membership,” ASK-ESP president Tyler Scialo-Lakeberg said.

“However, there are multiple issues that still must be addressed in the contract before we can settle,” she said.

Those include issues around workplace safety, workload and staff training, she said.

“Once we get to an agreement, it's going to be less than our staff deserve and more than our school system can afford,” Castañeda said.

Castañeda said she plans to publicly release the details of the district’s offer to the Salem-Keizer Education Association on Wednesday afternoon.

The Salem-Keizer Education Association, which represents about 2,300 teachers and other educators did not respond to the Statesman Journal’s request for comment Tuesday.

Teachers and other members of the public listen as Salem-Keizer School Board gives a report on proposed budget cuts during a school board meeting in December 2023.

Classified offer includes $5,000 one-time payment

The district’s proposed compensation package for classified staff is worth $45 million over three years.

It includes a 6% raise this school year, a 4% raise next school year, and a 3.5% raise the following year.

The district also will provide each classified employee a one-time "retention and recognition" payment of $5,000 for employees who work at least half time and a prorated amount for employees who work less than that.

The money for the employee payments will come from federal COVID-19 funds.

“That is an especially appropriate and well-designed use of that funding, Castañeda said. “It is going away soon. How better than to make sure our staff stay in the system.”

The offer includes an increase in the amount the district contributes toward employee health insurance. And it includes a salary differential for bilingual employees.

"We remain really hopeful about the progress we're making together," Castañeda said.

What’s next

Castañeda said the district and unions are still negotiating a number of technical issues.

If the unions don’t accept the district’s offers, either side can declare an impasse.

Within seven days of that declaration, the district must make a final offer with the cost of the offer.

After a 30-day cooling off period, the district can implement that offer, or the union may choose to strike (with a 10-day-notice).

Several large school districts around the country have seen teacher strikes in recent years.

Teachers in Portland Public Schools went on strike for more than three weeks last November, forcing the district to cancel 11 school days. That won them slightly higher pay, as well as bonuses for those teaching larger classes.

Still working to close budget gap

When Castañeda called for state mediation with the district’s educator union in late September, she was projecting a $50 million gap between income and expenses for the 2024-25 school year.

That gap has narrowed following a round of budget cuts, totaling about $31 million.

Castañeda has said she plans to announce further cuts, of about $40 million, in late winter or spring. The amount will depend on the result of contract negotiations.

She did not provide a budget update at Tuesday’s news conference.

Salem-Keizer is Oregon’s second-largest school district, after Portland Public Schools. It has about 38,1857 students across its 65 elementary, middle and high schools.

Tracy Loew covers education at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem-Keizer Public Schools makes final contract offers to teachers, staff