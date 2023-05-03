Salem-Keizer Public Schools proposes $1.3B budget for 2023-24, a cut from this year

Salem-Keizer Public School Superintendent Christy Perry.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Christy Perry has proposed a $1.3 billion budget for the 2023-24 school year.

That’s about $89 million less than the current school year's budget. Enrollment also is expected to decrease next year, from about 39,307 to 38,857.

“With the present fiscal uncertainty, resources committed directly to students are critical,” Perry told the district’s budget committee. “We are in a precarious fiscal position, and it will be essential the new superintendent and current school board monitor the fiscal health of the district as they navigate this biennium.”

Perry plans to retire at the end of the school year. New superintendent Andrea Castañeda begins July 1.

It’s uncertain exactly how much money the district will have because the Oregon Legislature has not yet approved a two-year funding allocation for schools. Perry built the budget assuming the Legislature will allocate $9.9 billion for schools statewide.

It’s also uncertain how much the district will need to spend because it is in labor negotiations with both of its employee unions. The budget includes $14 million for wage and insurance increases.

Perry’s proposed budget includes $605.3 million in the general fund, which is the district’s main operating budget. That’s slightly less than budgeted for the current school year.

Other funds include capital projects, grants and self-supporting services.

Salem-Keizer, along with most districts in Oregon, has been losing students, Perry said.

Enrollment has declined about 6% over the past five years, from 41,755 in 2017-18 to an estimated 39,307 this school year. It is projected to be 38,857 in 2023-24.

However, the proposed budget holds general fund staff positions for schools consistent, except for some positions shifted into grant funds.

“We have adopted this approach because we believe excellent instruction and services provided directly to students are the most effective methods for achieving our strategic goals,” Perry said in her budget message.

The budget invests in improving attendance, expanding dual-language programming and replenishing a fund to make the replacement of school materials equitable.

It invests $13 million in Career Technical Education offerings and $4.1 million in early literacy.

Public input opportunities

Now, the district’s budget committee, made up of the seven school board directors as well as seven appointed community members, will take public testimony on the proposed budget.

The committee will make a recommendation to the school board, which will approve the final spending plan.

Here are upcoming dates. All the meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be held electronically:

Tuesday, May 16: The budget committee will deliberate and will take public comment.

Monday, May 22: The committee will deliberate and take public comment. It may vote to approve the budget.

Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24: Tentative meetings if the budget is not approved May 22. The committee may or may not hear public comment.

Additional meetings may be scheduled if the proposed budget has not been approved by May 24.

More information is available at salkeiz.k12.or.us/budget/.

