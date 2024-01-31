Salem-Keizer Public Schools teachers offered a $36.8 million compensation package

Salem-Keizer Education Association members rally at the Salem-Keizer Public Schools district office over contract negotiations on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 in Salem, Ore. After nearly six months of contract negotiations between teachers and Salem-Keizer Public Schools, superintendent Andrea Castañeda asked a state mediator to step in to help reach a labor agreement.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools’ licensed staff would receive a compensation package worth $36.8 million over two years under Superintendent Andrea Castañeda’s latest contract offer.

The offer includes a 5.5% cost-of-living raise this school year and a 3.5% raise next school year, according to details district officials released Wednesday afternoon.

The release followed Castañeda’s announcement Tuesday of the district’s offer of a $45 million compensation package to its classified workers’ union.

The district has been in contract negotiations with both unions since last spring.

Castañeda said both offers represent the most the district can afford, and will result in a huge reduction in force.

“The final outcome of both of these offers will mean we are going to lose hundreds of employees from our workforce,” Castañeda said during a media briefing Tuesday. “A system of our size facing a 5% or more reduction in our overall workforce means we are all going to see it.”

She blamed Oregon’s school public school funding system, saying it is not keeping pace with the actual cost of funding schools. In December, Castañeda announced a series of budget cuts totaling about $31 million.

Teachers’ union officials say the sides are making progress, but they are asking for more than financial compensation.

Tyler Scialo-Lakeberg, president of the Salem-Keizer Education Association, or SKEA, said licensed staff "need the district to give serious thought to working conditions and workplace safety if we are going to be able to find agreement.”

The union represents about 2,300 teachers and other educators.

“Class sizes, case load, full-time equivalent calculations, prep time and workplace safety have not been appropriately addressed in the district’s proposal,” Scialo-Lakeberg said. “We are not just looking for better compensation, we are looking for a new narrative on how we do school, a narrative in which both our educators and students thrive."

What's in the proposal

South Salem senior Liam Kinnett holds a sign in support of teachers at a rally at the Salem-Keizer Public Schools district administration office on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 in Salem, Ore.

In addition to salary increases, the newest offer to SKEA includes the following.

An increase in the amount the district contributes toward employee health insurance.

The addition of a teacher leader role for every elementary and secondary instructional area. The role comes with a $2,500 stipend.

Increased differential pay for bilingual and special education teachers.

An additional 60 minutes per week of prep time for elementary teachers.

A one-time recognition and retention stipend of $5,000 for those working more than half-time, and $2,500 for those working less than that. That money will come from federal COVID-19 funds. The bonus is identical to that offered to classified workers.

“We know it’s not everything they have asked for, but it is what our system can do now,” Castañeda said. “It’s going to come down to the fact that we have the responsibility to live within the grim economic reality that we face.”

The teachers’ union isn’t entirely buying that argument.

“The district has messaged almost solely about a possible budget shortfall,” Scialo-Lakeberg said.

“This shortfall has been of their own making with excessive spending on district level interests, including double digit cost-of-living raises to administrators,” she said. “We have been saying for the past few years that there needs to be reprioritization of spending in this district, with classrooms being at the forefront of all other priorities.”

