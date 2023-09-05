Salem looking to address 'stop snitching' mentality in town

Sep. 5—City police Chief Bobby Salem wants to create a mentality where people are unafraid to speak to law enforcement about pending and current crimes.

In his second quarterly report, Salem said he wants to build more trust in the community with police, as well as help encourage neighborhood associations, community activists and clergy to help with the problem of "stop snitching."

Salem said there are many victims or witnesses of crimes that refuse to come forward to testify or present information due to repercussions that can happen as a result, which hurts the police's ability to solve and prevent crime.

"It undermines police efforts to improve community relationships and to involve communities in preventing and combating crime, with the result, crimes such as murder and assault are not being solved," Salem said.

Salem said this was evident following the June 10 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Damian Jackson at the Bollinger Playground on the city's West Side.

He said through the department's investigation, it was discovered many people beforehand knew of an ongoing feud between the two groups involved in the shooting, and many people at the event saw the shooters openly display firearms, but nobody came forward to report.

"Ultimately, local communities, working with the police, must change the culture of a neighborhood, and develop a strong, widely held feeling that 'This is our neighborhood and we are taking it back.'" Salem said.

For the second quarter, which covers April through June, police responded to 6,581 calls for service, with 13,476 as of June 30.

In the quarter, the department issued 69 traffic citations, 64 non-traffic citations and, through June 30, have made 250 criminal arrests.

Cpl. and Det. Robert Branddon Hallowich was named officer of the quarter for helping with the investigation and prosecution of Jordan Perretti and Tyler McMillan.

During his report, fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the fire department is looking to build a database of site-specific floor plans and configurations of commercial buildings in its jurisdiction through a pilot program.

"The information garnered from this project will greatly assist our responders with preplanning strategies to efficiently protect life and property in our community," Kobbe said.

Kobbe said several of the department's staff have attended different trainings and seminars, with a "hot" topic now being how to put out fires and rescue people and animals from electric vehicles.

"Some of our staff have attended seminars and training which outlined preplanning, mitigation strategies and post-incident management," Kobbe said. "We will be presenting some ideas for additional training and equipment in preparation for increased electric vehicle sales and use."

For the second quarter, the fire department responded to 645 EMS calls and 267 fire calls.

Code Supervisor Anthony Cioffi said in the second quarter, they conducted 454 initial property inspections, 536 property re-inspections, issued 523 violations, handed out 56 citations, 16 demolition notices, 26 emergency demolition notices and conducted 132 building code inspections.

Public Works Director Brian Heichel said a new sewer line was installed to the dance hall restrooms and kitchen at Cascade Park, while a city police officer has been assigned to the park to prevent illegal swimming, diving and vandalism.

He also said a program was conducted between the city, Lark Enterprises and the state Office of Vocational Rehabilitation that saw four students paint light pole bases, garbage receptacles and tree guards downtown, as well as mow, cut weeds, remove garbage and clean the dance hall.

