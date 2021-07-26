Salem man accused of attempting to hit 6 people with SUV and pointing handgun, troopers say

Jul. 26—A 36-year-old man who became angry after being told to leave a Salem home early Sunday was arrested by state troopers after other residents accused him of twice attempting to strike them in his SUV and pointing a handgun at them as he drove away.

Joshawa Levi Nuttall of Salem was arraigned on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment and single counts of careless driving, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

State police said the incident occurred outside a residence on the 1700 block of Old Route 66 at 1:55 p.m.

Troopers said six witnesses told police that the homeowners asked Nuttall to leave "and he became mad." When Nuttall exited the driveway in his Suzuki SUV, police said six people were standing nearby and Nuttall turned his vehicle around and "intentionally swerved at them, attempting to hit them."

Police said the victims reported when Nuttall entered the road, he turned around and attempted to strike them a second time. Court documents also said he pointed a black handgun toward them as he drove away.

Troopers said Nuttall was arrested hours later without incident. He was ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 2.

According to online court dockets, in Nuttall was sentenced to serve 10 days to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to forgery and theft complaints filed by state police in 2011.

According to online dockets, Nuttall is also awaiting trial on charges of possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct filed by state police in connection with an Oct. 27 incident, also in Salem.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .