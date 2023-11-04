Salem man accused of trafficking fentanyl, crashing into city vehicle and injuring police officer

A 22-year-old Salem man who is facing drug trafficking and assault charges is accused of crashing into a city vehicle and injuring a police officer.

Leoncio Vizcaino is charged with trafficking Class A fentanyl, distribution Class A fentanyl, distribution Class B crack cocaine, assault & battery with a dangerous weapon “as well as other motor vehicle offenses,” police said.

The detective who was struck by Vizcaino’s vehicle suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police arrested Vizcaino on Oct. 27 following an investigation into drug sales by the Criminal Investigation Division, police said.

At the time of his arrest, “Vizcaino attempted to flee from detectives, striking an officer with his vehicle then crashing into a city vehicle and fence in an effort to escape,” police said.

Officers later removed Vizcaino from his vehicle and arrested him after a brief struggle, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

