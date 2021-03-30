Salem man among three charged with running drugs to Maine

Mar. 29—SALEM — A Salem man who recently completed a youthful offender sentence for firearms charges has been arrested in Maine, charged with playing a key role in a drug distribution ring that moved distinctive purple fentanyl and other drugs from the North Shore to the Bangor area, federal prosecutors said.

Armani Minier-Tejada, 22, of Salem; his father, Miguel Minier, 55, of Lynn, and Shelby Kleffman, 31, of Trenton, Maine, are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, while Minier-Tejada and Kleffman are also facing firearms conspiracy charges.

Minier-Tejada and Kleffman were arrested Friday and made an initial appearance in federal court in Bangor. Minier is wanted on a warrant.

They will be brought back to Massachusetts to face arraignment at a future date, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.

Prosecutors say Minier-Tejada, who was known on the street as "Shotz" and "Gustavo," was working with others to obtain the fentanyl, meth and cocaine, and then would arrange to meet Kleffman in Maine.

An associate of Kleffman would rent an Airbnb in Bangor, where the transaction would take place. In one discussion cited by an investigator, Kleffman discussed purchasing a portable vacuum sealer to bring to the rental.

But the discussion also involved weapons — Kleffman and Minier-Tejada also allegedly discussed a rival Maine drug dealer who was involved with others who, Kleffman believed, had shot her father.

In one text Minier-Tejada offers to go to Maine and "spin the block," slang for shooting rival dealers.

Investigators say Minier-Tejada had access to a gun that had been equipped with a "selector switch" that would convert a semi-automatic gun to a fully automatic "machine gun."

Agents conducted a search of Minier-Tejada's Salem apartment earlier this month, turning up two safes.

Inside the safes, they found a $25,000 Cartier Santos diamond watch, cash, and drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit by the lead investigator.

During the search, agents also found a stack of receipts from high-end stores, including Gucci, Moncler, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nieman Marcus, suggesting that Minier-Tejada had access to the kind of money he needed to shop there.

Police also identified Minier-Tejada in a number of videos that had been shared in messages with others who were believed to be part of the conspiracy.

The trio face up to 20 years in prison on the drug conspiracy charges. Minier-Tejada and Kleffman face up to life on the firearms charge, because it involved a machine gun.

