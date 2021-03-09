Salem man among trio arrested following traffic stop

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Mar. 8—SALEM — A Salem resident was one of three people arrested on gun charges early Saturday morning following a traffic stop on Route 128/95 in Lexington.

Gabby Suazo, 34, of Salem, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu that was spotted on the northbound lanes near exit 30 around 6 a.m., going around 88 mph.

State police say that as the Malibu was slowing down and pulling over, the trooper saw a passenger in the rear of the vehicle duck out of sight, come back up and then put his head back down.

The driver was identified as Joel Dilone, 32, of Lynn. The other passenger was identified as Manuel Deleon-Ventura, 26, of Saugus.

Police said in a press release that the trooper told Dilone the reason for the stop, then "she began an investigation on scene and built probable cause to conduct a search."

The release does not specify what probable cause she found.

She was joined by several other troopers, who assisted in searching the vehicle.

They turned up a loaded Ruger .380 pistol with magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds, sticking out of a seat pocket, police said. The gun's serial number had been altered and obliterated, police said in the release.

All three men, none of whom had a license to carry firearms, were arrested on charges that include multiple illegally possessing firearms and ammunition possession counts, and conspiracy, and in the case of Suazo and Dilone, being felons in possession of a firearm. Dilone was also charged with possessing an open container of marijuana in a vehicle.

A bail clerk set bail at $1,500 for Suazo, $2,500 for Dilone and $500 for Deleon-Ventura. All three were released after posting those amounts.

They will be arraigned in Concord District Court at a future date.

In 2010, Dilone and Suazo were both arrested by Salem police, after a traffic stop for a broken tail light on Lafayette Street led to the discovery of two guns in the vehicle they were in. The charges they are now facing include illegal possession of a firearm, subsequent offense.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

