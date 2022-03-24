UPDATE: Salem man arraigned in 1971 slaying

Mar. 23—WOBURN — A Salem man will remain held without bail on a first-degree murder charge following his arraignment Wednesday morning in the 1971 death of a Bedford homemaker.

Arthur Louis Massei, 76, wore a mask that partly muffled his "not guilty" plea to the charge.

Massei was arrested Tuesday on a warrant, hours after a Middlesex grand jury handed up an indictment in the murder of Natalie Scheublin, 54, in her home on June 10, 1971.

Some new details of the path investigators took over the course of five decades emerged during the brief arraignment before Magistrate Michael Sullivan.

Massei — who has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions in state and federal courts for charges ranging from fraud to robbery, and more recently a history of restraining and harassment orders — was first linked to the unsolved crime back in 1999, prosecutor David Solet told the magistrate.

The FBI had recently created a national fingerprint database and latent prints taken from the windows of the victim's 1969 Chevrolet Impala were submitted.

They led to Massei.

But Massei, first interviewed in 1999, denied knowing anything — or ever being in Bedford.

Six years later, police made another approach. This time in 2005, Massei's story had changed, Solet told the magistrate.

This time, he claimed he'd been offered a chance to kill a "banker's wife" for money, which he said he turned down. He then said his cousin had agreed to commit the murder.

Solet said investigators knew he was lying.

Investigators periodically took another look at the case, looking for potential witnesses.

Eventually they tracked down a woman who was an associate of Massei in the 1990s, when the two were involved in financial fraud schemes. She told investigators that Massei had boasted of stabbing someone back in the 1970s.

Solet said Massei's criminal history stretches across several decades, including convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and an armed robbery that netted him a six to eight-year prison term at one point.

Story continues

He also served time on federal forgery charges.

Massei, according to court and other records, had lived in Salem on and off since at least the '90s. At the time of his arrest, he was living in a rooming house on Lafayette Street. He'd also lived in an apartment complex on Highland Avenue.

His public defender, Julie Buszuwski, asked that the order of detention without bail be set without prejudice so that she could potentially make an argument for his release in the future.

She declined to comment outside court.

A Lexington man whose parents were friends with the victim and her husband attended the hearing on Wednesday, but there was no one from the family; the victim's children themselves are now elderly.

