A 26-year-old Salem man has been arrested and charged with six counts of animal abuse, according to the Salem Police Department.

According to the department, an officer responded to a call that a pigeon was decapitated and disemboweled with graffiti spelling our “redrum” near the animal on May 12.

That is “murder” spelled backwards, and was popularized in the movie “The Shining.”

A few days later a crow was found mutilated in the same manner.

On May 19, another officer found a cat with similar injuries.

Police arrested the subject Friday and have charged him with six counts of animal abuse.

The suspect was arraigned Friday afternoon at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. He can be contacted at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man arraigned in connection with mutilation of animals