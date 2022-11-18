Salem man arrested for alleged involvement in South Salem stabbing

A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a stabbing in South Salem earlier this month, according to Salem Police.

KC William Blunt was arraigned Wednesday at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex and is charged with alleged attempt to commit any degree of murder or aggravated murder, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle and fleeing or attempted to elude police.

On Nov. 5, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple stabbing wounds in the 4900 block of Commercial Street SE, according to a news release. The 27-year-old victim said he was sleeping inside his car with a friend when Blunt began physically assaulting and stabbing him.

Blunt attempted to remove him from his vehicle. When he was unable to, Blunt fled the scene.

Blunt was found Tuesday morning after an officer located a stolen vehicle and discovered him as the driver.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

