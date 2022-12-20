Salem man arrested, arraigned following series of weekend fires

A pile of refuse next to Lucky Fortune on Lancaster Drive NE was set on fire over the weekend.

Salem police have arrested the man they believe responsible for starting a series of fires in northeast Salem over the weekend.

Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz, 28, was arrested Sunday and faces several charges, including arson in the first degree and criminal mischief, according to police and the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

Damage caused by a bag of garbage that was set on fire outside an apartment building on Sunnyview Road NE.

Salem Police and Salem Fire were called to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive NE at about 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a dumpster fire outside a BottleDrop building, according to police. The facility had video surveillance and officers created a description of the arsonist.

Three more fires were reported nearby later that night. The last was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday at the Lucky Fortune restaurant.

According to police, an officer on patrol later saw a person matching the BottleDrop arsonist's description and arrested Hernandez-Cruz.

Hernandez-Cruz was arraigned Monday on one charge of second-degree arson. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on additional charges, including arson in the first degree.

A trash can within a wooden enclosure was burned late Saturday night.

