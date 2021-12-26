Salem man arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal hit and run in Marion County

A 26-year-old Salem man was arrested Christmas morning after being identified as the driver of a vehicle that witnesses said struck a pedestrian on Lancaster Drive NE near Ward Drive NE in Haysville and left the scene, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

A 911 caller reported the hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. Deputies found evidence at the scene that a victim had sustained serious injuries and likely did not survive and learned a red Honda Civic fled at a high speed, Sgt. Jeremy Landers said in a news release.

About 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a red Honda Civic with a deceased individual inside was north of Keizer near Wheatland Road NE and Brooklake Road NE.

Investigators determined the deceased adult male was the victim in the hit and run. The man who died has not yet been identified, said Landers.

The man believed to have been driving the Honda when the pedestrian was struck was located a little after 6 a.m. walking on Devonshire Court NE in Salem and taken into custody without incident.

Double fatality: Two people die in Christmas Eve collision in South Salem

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on charges of manslaughter, causing injury during a hit and run, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Marion County Circuit Court.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact sheriff's detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211, by email to jvanhorn@co.marion.or.us or texting a tip using the keyword TIPMCSO to 847411.

Cherrill Crosby is the executive editor of the Statesman Journal. You may reach her at ccrosby@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man charged in fatal hit and run Lancaster Drive Hayesville