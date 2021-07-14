Salem man arrested for crash into home

Jul. 14—SALEM, N.H. — Scott Dowd, 37, has been charged with three crimes after allegedly crashing his car into a home on Silver Brook Road while drunk Saturday afternoon. A 5-year-old girl in the house was critically injured as a result of the accident.

Salem police announced the arrest Tuesday night. Dowd is charged with first degree assault on a victim under 13 with serious bodily injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The victim, who was inside her home at the time of the crash, is in stable condition in a Boston hospital, according to police.

Investigators say they are waiting on the results of several forensic examinations. A final report from the town's Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team is also pending.

A court date was not immediately known at the time of Dowd's arrest.

Dowd and the girl, identified by her mother online as Giuliana Tutrone, were both brought to Lawrence General Hospital. Police said Tutrone was later airlifted to a Boston Hospital for emergency surgery.

"I am just so thankful she is alive," Lenka Tutrone wrote of her daughter in a Salem community Facebook page.