Salem man charged in abuse of 1-year-old in NH

Jun. 8—SALEM — A Salem man is facing charges of inflicting life-threatening injuries — including severe head trauma and a perforated bowel — on a 1-year-old New Hampshire child and then failing to seek medical attention until she was gravely ill.

The alleged abuse by David Trainor, 32 — a now-former paramedic — occurred last February in Concord, New Hampshire, while the child's mother was on a "girls trip" to Nashville and New Orleans.

Trainor, who was living in New Hampshire at the time, was caring for the child and her 3-year-old sister when an ambulance was called to the home early on the morning of Feb. 23, according to an affidavit filed by Concord police.

Trainor was outside the home, holding the child, who had multiple visible injuries and difficulty breathing.

Doctors would eventually discover that the child had suffered bleeding and bruising on her brain, a puncture to her small intestine that led to sepsis and bleeding from her rectum, multiple bruises on her head, neck and back, torn but healing tissue in her mouth, burns and other marks on her hands, and a fingernail that appeared to have been pulled out, according to the affidavit filed by Concord police in support of their complaint against Trainor.

The doctors told police that her injuries were consistent with someone "severely physically abusing" her, including throwing or slamming her onto a hard surface and inflicting a direct blow to her abdomen.

Trainor told the ambulance crew that he thought the girl had swallowed something but was not specific; police say that when they tried to speak with him later, he responded by saying he was "not in the mood" and would be hiring a lawyer.

A message left for Trainor's attorney, Charles Keefe, was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

The child's mother told police that in the hours before Trainor called an ambulance, he had contacted her on Facetime to say the girl was sick, showing her just a glimpse of the child. He later called back to say he was taking her to the hospital, but the mother told investigators she asked him to call for an ambulance.

Another family member, the girl's maternal great-grandmother, said she went to the home and saw the girl face-down on the floor with visible bruises.

Trainor was at the hospital for several hours, then left, declining an offer by a police officer to get an update on the girl's condition. Police were at the home in Concord, awaiting a search warrant, when Trainor arrived and insisted on going inside, which led to an arrest on an obstruction charge.

A neighbor told police that Trainor showed up at his home later that day asking to borrow his car; the neighbor said Trainor told him the child "was going to die and they're going to arrest me," then blamed the child's injuries on her rolling out of a chair and on her 3-year-old sister. The neighbor told investigators that Trainor asked him not to speak to police.

Trainor, who moved to 64 Salem St. in Salem after the alleged incident and prior to his indictment in New Hampshire last week, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree assault on a child, as well as child endangerment.

He was released on $100,000 bail on the condition that he have no contact with the girl or her mother, and no contact with children under 18.

He surrendered a passport and cannot go outside of Massachusetts and New Hampshire while the case is pending.

Massachusetts records show that Trainor's paramedic license was suspended in March.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

